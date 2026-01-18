Pitt Adds Another FCS Transfer Kicker

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have kept active in the transfer portal following it's closure on Jan. 16, bolstering their special teams unit for 2026.

Antonio Chadha, who most recently kicked for FCS program Western Illinois, announced that he committed to Pitt on Twitter.

Chadha is coming off a season where he made 13-of-19 field goals, 68.4%, while doing 58 kickoffs, with 36 for touchbacks and just two out of bounds. His season long was 53 yards in Week 12 vs. Southeast Missouri State.

He was also the starting kicker for the Leathernecks for 2024, with 15 made field goals on 19 attempts, 78.9%, 43-of-45 on PATs and 63 kickoffs with 21 touchbacks and none out of bounds.

Chadha hails from Bryn Mawr, Pa. and attended powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, where he did punts, kickoffs, field goals and PATs.

He was a three-time First Team All-Catholic selection and earned Pennsylvania Football Writers 6A First Team All-State honors as a senior in 2021. He went 11-of-15 on field goals, 73.3%, and 47-of-48 on PATs.

Chadha also held a 4.5-star ranking from Kohl's Professional Camps in the Class of 2022.

He spent his freshman season in 2022 at Rutgers, where he redshirted, and then transferred to Western Kentucky for his redshirt freshman season in 2023. He didn't appear in any games over those two seasons.

Chadha has one year of eligibility and will look to make an impact for the Panthers in 2026.

Pitt Special Teams Outlook for 2026

Pitt added another FCS transfer kicker prior to Chadha, as they also landed Samuel Hunsaker from Northern Arizona. Hunsaker has three years of eligibility remaining.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Northern Arizona Lumberjacks place kicker Samuel Hunsaker (91) kicks a field goal to score for NAU during the second quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Panthers' special teams unit for 2026 will look almost completely different compared to 2025, with numerous departures.

Pitt special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski, who was with the program the past two seasons, left for Auburn for the special teams coordinator role.

The Panthers lost both of their place kickers from last season, as star freshman Trey Butkowski transferred to Michigan and Samuel Carpenter transferred to Sam Houston State.

All three of Pitt's long snappers from last season departed, with Nilay Upadhyayula graduating, Nico Crawford walking on Senior Day and entering the transfer portal, taking his talents to Michigan, plus true freshman Henry Searcy transferring to Charlotte.

Pitt also saw punters in starter Caleb Junko graduate and Cade Dowd transfer from the program.

The Panthers have a new special teams coordinator in Mike Priefer, who was previously with the North Carolina Tar Heels last season and has decades of experience in that role.

Priefer has made two other special teams additions, like Purdue transfer long snapper Justin Schmidt and Idaho State transfer punter Gabe Russo.

