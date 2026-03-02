Pitt's LB Room in Position to Surpass 2025's Group

PITTSBURGH — The position the Pitt Panthers lost the most talent at over the offseason was at linebacker, and it wasn't particularly close.

The Panthers watched All-ACC Rasheem Biles enter the transfer portal and eventually land at Texas after posting 185 tackles, 32 for a loss, 10.5 sacks, three intercptions and 16 pass breakups in three seasons.

Former All-American Kyle Louis declared for the NFL Draft with a year of eligibility remaining and had 201 total tackles, 93 solo, 108 assists, 25.5 for a loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, 12 pass breakups at Pitt.

And on top of that, the renowned position coach Ryan Manalac left to become the defensive coordinator at UConn.

This left Pitt with just one returning starter, no position coach and less than a handful of healthy serviceable backups.

Since the beginning of January, Pitt has made a noticeable improvement at the linebacker position, including the signing of two transfers, the hiring of a young up-and-coming coach to command the group and the development of returning young players.

It's possible that the linebacker room is in a better spot now than it was this time last year.

Pitt Welcomes Newcomers

Aug 30, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Alex Sanford Jr. (10) celibates a sack during the second half against the Ball State Cardinals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Today was the first day of 12 spring practices and already the transfer linebackers — Alex Sanford Jr. from Purdue and Demarco Ward from Memphis — have grabbed the attention of Pat Narduzzi.

"Both have looked sharp out there," Narduzzi said. "They're smart football players... These guys will develop. I'm really excited about these two guys and how they're going to fit into that puzzle at the linebacker spot."

Sanford and Ward have even been meshing well with Pitt's lone returning starter at linebacker, Braylan Lovelace.

"I love them. They're great guys. Just great people to be around," Lovelace said. "I think they bring a lot of violence and tenacity that we need to just give us an extra edge and push us to the next level."

Although it's been a slight adjustment for Lovelace, he said that the switch from Manalac to new linebackers coach Joe Bowen has gone well.

He said that Bowen — who was formerly the defensive coordinator at Buffalo and the 2024 Linebacker Coach of the Year at Miami (Ohio) — brings a different style of coaching than Manalac did, but in a good way.

"Bowen, I think, is bringing a lot of good things to the room that we need so we can play more violent," he said.

Lovelace and Lindsey Primed for Big Seasons

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cameron Lindsey (24) during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Lovelace not only has the most experience of the linebackers in Narduzzi's system, but the fourth-year senior also has some of the most experience on the entire defense.

This is Lovelace's year to take over, and he will likely assume Louis' role as a defensive captain. Lovelace enters the 2026 season with 37 games of experience, 157 total tackles, 17 for a loss, five sacks, three picks, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

But Lovelace isn't the only returning linebacker who could break out.

Redshirt sophomore Cam Lindsey has played as a backup to Louis at coverage linebacker in his two seasons with the Panthers. Lindsey has played in 19 games, recording 32 tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and forced one fumble.

"I think this is going to be his breakout year," Lovelace said. "I think this is going to be the year that he's going to show the world that his name is one to remember. I think this is going to be one of his biggest years of college football."

Pitt Expecting More Depth

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Davin Brewton (37) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) in mid-air during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest reason Pitt's linebackers group is set up better for success in 2026 is that it has more depth.

Pitt was hit hard with injuries at linebacker a year ago. Jeremiah Marcelin and Ohio State transfer Jayden Bonsu suffered season-ending injuries over the summer, and Louis, Biles and Nick Lapi were banged up for some of the year.

This left Pitt with Lindsey, true freshman Emmanuel Taylor and walk-on Abe Ibrahim as the only reserves for three linebacker positions for most of the season. Now, the Panthers are plentiful with depth.

"We'll have a lot more depth at linebacker this year than I think last year," Narduzzi said. "Last year, we got banged up early with Jeremiah Marcelin being hurt early in camp. So, our depth at linebacker will be much better."

Not only does Pitt have two home-grown capable starters in Lovelace and Lindsey, but Sanford started nine games in 2025 for the Boilermakers and posted 46 tackles, and Ward has 22 career appearances across his time at Memphis and Florida State. Plus, the Panthers have Marcelin and Bonsu returning — two players who were expected to contend for starting spots last offseason.

Along with the six potential impact players, Pitt also has seven reserves on scholarships and three walk-ons.

"Our linebackers are always going to be productive," Narduzzi said. "I don't care who you put in there, we're going to be productive and make big plays."

