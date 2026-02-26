Pitt Lands Official Visit From Georgia OL
PITTSBURGH — Class of 2027 offensive lineman Jajuan Graham has scheduled an official visit with the Pitt Panthers for May 28-30, he announced on Feb. 26.
Graham will be accompanied by five other recruits on his visit, three of whom are already committed to Pitt — running back Tyler Reid, quarterback Kevin Verpaele and wide receiver Jacob Thomas.
Graham is also the fourth offensive lineman to schedule an official visit with the Panthers for this summer. Noah Nixon from Buford, Ga. will also be in attendance on May 28-30, three-star commit Collin Urrea will visit on June 11-13 and Central Catholic's Jon Sassic will visit on June 18-20.
Graham is 6-foot-4, 300 pounds and plays both sides of the line of scrimmage, but plays primarily on the offensive front at tackle and guard. According to MaxPreps, Graham had six pancake blocks in 2025, along with 14 total tackles, 7.5 for a loss and one forced fumble on the defensive side of the ball.
The two-way lineman does not have a star rating on Rivals, ESPN or 247Sports yet. However, he has 18 offers, according to Rivals, and he received an offer from Pitt on Feb. 17.
Of those offers, Pitt is one of five Power 4 programs targeting Graham. Those schools are Georgia Tech, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and North Carolina.
Pitt Summer Visits
May 28-30
- WR Jayden Elder, Spanish River (Boca Raton, Fla.)
- RB Tyler Reid, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- QB Kevin Verpaele, Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- WR Jacob Thomas, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- OL Noah Nixon, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
- OL Jajuan Graham, Tucker (Tucker, Ga.)
June 11-13
- OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
- LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)
June 18-20
- OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Four OL Set to Visit Pitt
It's no secret that Pitt needs offensive line help, and at this point, reciting the poor statistics regarding sacks and tackles for loss allowed from 2025 would just be redundant.
The good news is that Pitt appears to be heading in the right direction regarding the offensive line rebuild. Adding high school talent and developing those players is always the best route, versus building through the transfer portal.
To support this claim, ESPN's Mel Kiper released his updated big board for the 2026 NFL Draft and of the top 10 tackles, guards and centers (30 total players), and only nine have ever transferred programs.
If Pitt could receive commitments from some of these offensive line visitors, the Panthers should be in a decent spot moving forward.
