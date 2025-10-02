Pitt HC Reveals Starting QB vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH - Eli Holstein has been the Pitt starting quarterback since the season opener last season, and according to head coach Pat Narduzzi, that will continue against Boston College.
Narduzzi announced today at his weekly sit-down press conference that Holstein will start after being pulled in the fourth quarter of the loss to Louisville last weekend.
"He's had a good week of practice," Narduzzi said. "I've been impressed, just the way he's bounced back from last Saturday. I feel good. I mean -- I think sometimes when you get pulled, that maybe things change a little bit. Maybe it was a good thing."
He added that there will be a "regular, ol' leash" when it comes to Holstein's performance vs. BC.
Holstein is coming off a poor performance against Louisville, completing 14-of-26 pass attempts for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both interceptions came in the second half, with one at the goal line and one from deep in his own territory.
After a strong stretch against Duquesne and Central Michigan, Holstein has struggled against Power Four competition.
He's thrown interceptions in all four games this season, and three of those five interceptions have come in the red zone - which is also what Narduzzi said the offense needs to clean up when it comes to failing to score in the red zone.
Holstein has completed 72-of-114 pass attempts (63.2%) for 1,050 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground, this season. But unfortunately for the Panthers, it doesn't appear that he's taken a step foward. In fact, he's regressed in some areas.
The disconnect between Holstein and offensive coordinator Kade Bell is an issue, and Holstein's decision-making and inability to consistently hit open targets is another equally important issue.
There's is talent, which has been evident in every game, but the self-destruction has cost the Panthers mightily.
Western Carolina transfer Cole Gonzales entered the game in relief of Holstein, also throwing an interception in the loss to Louisville, and Narduzzi said he has faith in Gonzales and true freshman Mason Heintschel. All three quarterbacks have played this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Holstein weren't the only quarterback to play against Boston College.
Gonzales has experience in the offense, and a wealth of starting experience at the FCS level, but Heintschel is a Bell recruit and the potential future of the offense.
