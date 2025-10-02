Inside The Panthers

Pitt HC Reveals Starting QB vs. Boston College

While Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is known to keep team information close to his chest, he announced the starting quarterback vs. Boston College

Karl Ludwig

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi arrives at the stadium to coach the Panthers against the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi arrives at the stadium to coach the Panthers against the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - Eli Holstein has been the Pitt starting quarterback since the season opener last season, and according to head coach Pat Narduzzi, that will continue against Boston College.

Narduzzi announced today at his weekly sit-down press conference that Holstein will start after being pulled in the fourth quarter of the loss to Louisville last weekend.

"He's had a good week of practice," Narduzzi said. "I've been impressed, just the way he's bounced back from last Saturday. I feel good. I mean -- I think sometimes when you get pulled, that maybe things change a little bit. Maybe it was a good thing."

He added that there will be a "regular, ol' leash" when it comes to Holstein's performance vs. BC.

Holstein is coming off a poor performance against Louisville, completing 14-of-26 pass attempts for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both interceptions came in the second half, with one at the goal line and one from deep in his own territory.

After a strong stretch against Duquesne and Central Michigan, Holstein has struggled against Power Four competition.

He's thrown interceptions in all four games this season, and three of those five interceptions have come in the red zone - which is also what Narduzzi said the offense needs to clean up when it comes to failing to score in the red zone.

Holstein has completed 72-of-114 pass attempts (63.2%) for 1,050 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground, this season. But unfortunately for the Panthers, it doesn't appear that he's taken a step foward. In fact, he's regressed in some areas.

The disconnect between Holstein and offensive coordinator Kade Bell is an issue, and Holstein's decision-making and inability to consistently hit open targets is another equally important issue.

There's is talent, which has been evident in every game, but the self-destruction has cost the Panthers mightily.

Western Carolina transfer Cole Gonzales entered the game in relief of Holstein, also throwing an interception in the loss to Louisville, and Narduzzi said he has faith in Gonzales and true freshman Mason Heintschel. All three quarterbacks have played this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Holstein weren't the only quarterback to play against Boston College.

Gonzales has experience in the offense, and a wealth of starting experience at the FCS level, but Heintschel is a Bell recruit and the potential future of the offense.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Football