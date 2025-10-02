Pitt OL Preparing for First Career Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lost one of their more experienced offensive linemen in Keith Gouveia during last week's loss to Louisville.
Gouveia was rolled up on in the third quarter and had to be carted off the field with a cast over his right leg. Pat Narduzzi announced at the beginning of the week that Gouveia would be out for the season.
Prior to Narduzzi's announcement, the projected depth chart for the Boston College game was released with redshirt sophomore Ryan Carretta listed as the new starting left guard. And now he's preparing to make his first career start against the Eagles.
"I'm trying to just keep my same calendar, same schedule, as last week," Carretta said. "Just got to be even more focused this week and just get after it again."
Carretta came in for the injured Gouveia and played the remainder of the game. Fortunately for him, he'll have an entire week to prepare for the upcoming game and run with the starters in practice, rather than being thrown into the game on short notice.
"I feel like I did good," Carretta said. "I feel like there are definitely things I can improve on all around, but I feel like getting those snaps has definitely made me feel even more confident than I already was in myself. I feel like this week I can do my job."
According to Pro Football Focus, Carretta had the third-best pass blocking grade on the team against Louisville, behind only Gouveia and Lyndon Cooper, and his run blocking grade was similar to the rest of the starters.
However, Carretta did allow a sack in the game, something he's looking to improve on before facing Boston College.
"Technique was a little rough on that play," he said. "Learn from it. Get better from it. Try not to have it happen again."
One of Carretta's strengths is his versatility. He was listed as the backup center before Gouveia's injury. But Carretta said he has more experience at guard and playing both positions has helped him improve as an offensive lineman.
"Sometimes I'll switch up stances, practice everything, so I can be wherever they need me," Carretta said. "I feel like me knowing center definitely helped me out with knowing left guard and right guard. Just because I know all the plays even better, and what everyone's supposed to do."
Sometimes, when a team has to make personnel adjustments to the offensive line, it can disrupt the cohesiveness of the unit. And when one of the veterans suffers a season-ending injury, it can also disrupt morale. However, Carretta said this group has only gotten closer.
"I feel like anytime one of your brothers goes down, a guy that's super close to you, I feel like everyone's kind of has to band together, come together and support each other even more, and especially him," Carretta said. "We all love him, so I feel like we're definitely even more together as a group."
