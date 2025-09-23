Pitt Freshman DB Promoted to Starter
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers true freshman cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. was listed as a starter in this week's depth chart against the Louisville Cardinals.
Lee is coming off his first career start against West Virginia, where he had five tackles and consistently locked down his side of the field.
"I see him as a starter right now," Pat Narduzzi said.
This was the first depth chart change since the initial depth chart release before the Week 1 game against Duquesne. Some other changes made were three tight ends, Jake Overman, Malachi Thomas and Justin Holmes, all listed as starters and redshirt senior receiver Deuce Spann listed as a starter.
It's worth noting that just because a player is listed as a starter on the depth chart doesn't mean they'll start that week. For example, Pitt very likely won't start all three tight ends in the game, but having them all listed as starters means Narduzzi sees them as starting-caliber players.
With that said, Lee may be announced as a starting corner against Louisville, depending on the statuses of Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle.
Lynum was sidelined against Central Michigan in Week 2 and hasn't played since. Battle exited to the locker room in Week 1 against Duquesne and also hasn't played a snap since.
Lee and Shadarian Harrison were the two starting corners in the Week 3 loss to West Virginia. Harrison struggled some, but Lee looked comfortable as he played all 93 snaps of defense and nine snaps on special teams.
According to Pro Football Focus, Harrison allowed four catches for 59 yards, and all four of those catches were for first downs. Across the field, Lee allowed just three catches for 10 yards all game.
"As a true freshman to come in and play over 100 snaps in a football game and be on it the whole time, talk about executing," Narduzzi said. "He played at a high level."
Louisville will come to Acrisure Stadium this weekend with a top 45 passing offense and a top 30 scoring offense, led by USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss and wide receiver duo Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy.
After Lee's Backyard Brawl performance in Morgantown, Narduzzi is confident the freshman corner will be ready to go this week and expects him to only get better from here.
"Shawn Lee is a football player, we said it through camp, and he's just going to continue to get more reps because you put him out there and you trust him," Narduzzi said. "The game doesn't get too big for him. In a big atmosphere, in a Power Four game, he didn't play like a freshman."
