Pitt Reaches Best Start in 40 Years
PITTSBURGH --- The No. 22 Pitt Panthers held off Cal at Acrisure Stadium for the 17-15 win, keeping them undefated on the season.
The 6-0 start for the Panthers is the best start since 1982, when they were 7-0 and finished the year 9-3, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino under center for the Panthers.
Pitt won the first five games mainly through its offense, which was No. 4 and No. 6 in the country in total offense, 522.2 yards per game, and 45.6 points scored per game, respectively.
The Panthers' defense needed to step up and did so, holding the Golden Bears to their second-lowest scoring total of the year. The Panthers also allowed just 15 points to the Golden Bears, their second-lowest point total of the season.
Junior running back Desmond Reid had 72-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1, but outside of that Pitt struggled to get going offensively.
"The offense is not going to do what we want to do every game," Reid said following the offenses disappointing game. "The defense came up clutch... they did they thing today, they the reason we won, they got stops and they did what they are supposed to do."
Pitt's offense was the story for the first five games of the 2024 season with the Panthers averaging 45.6 points per game, 181.8 rushing yards per game and 340.4 passing yards per game.
Holstein had the worst start of his collegiate career against Cal. He finished the game with two interceptions, completing only half of his passes and only tossing for 133 yards.
"I played like a freshman today," Holstein said. "Trying to force things, not taking what the defense gives me, trying to do too much, trying to make plays in situations where I just needed to trust my guys, trust my coach Bell, trust the offense, just get the ball to those guys and let them make plays."
Holstein starred for the Panthers in their first five contests, passing for three touchdowns in all five games and only turning the ball over three times. The Alabama transfer also won ACC Rookie of the Week for all five of his starts, with his performance vs. the Golden Bears serving as the outlier for his season.
Pitt's defense saved the offense in their win against Cal. They made six sacks in the victory, which was five more than the one total sack they had in the past two games against Youngstown State and North Carolina,
Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jimmy Scott led the Pitt defense with a career-high three sacks. Sophomore linebacker Braylan Lovelace finished second with the first two sacks of his collegiate career against CAl.
The 6-0 record for Lovelace holds more meaning to him, since he grew up as a Pitt fan, hailing from nearby Leechburg, 35 miles northwest of Acrisure Stadium.
"I've been coming to Pitt games since I was young," Lovelace said of him growing up a Pitt fan and becoming the first 6-0 Pitt football team since 1982. "I've always been wanting to come here, been wanting to put on the script. So it's definitely big, I know all of my family, they are big Pitt people and I know they are smiling.
Despite the historic 6-0 start, Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi said his team hasn't played a complete game, but a win still feels good at the end of the day.
"Probably not. I don't know if there ever has been a complete game," Narduzzi said. "I wish -- we strive for perfection and we'll take excellence. It's never going to be perfect. There's too many guys on scholarship out there, and it's never going to be perfect. That's why you've just got to play one play at a time, not look at the scoreboard and just try to win every play. Every play matters."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Twitter Reaction to Pitt Win vs. Cal
- Pitt Stays Undefeated in Nail-Bitter Over Cal
- Watch: Pitt Kicker Makes Program History
- Watch: Pitt RB Breaks Free for Long 4th Down TD
- Pitt OL Leaves Game With Injury
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt