Pitt OL Leaves Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost one of their starting offensive lineman due to injury in their game against Cal at Acrisure Stadium.
Panthers sixth year Ryan Jacoby had to leave the game vs. the Golden Bears due to injury in the first quarter. Fellow sixth year Jason Collier Jr. will take over at left guard, which he did in starts vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road in Week 2 and the Youngstown State Penguins at home in Week 4.
He missed all of the 2023 season with an injury he sustained in fall camp in August, and injuries continue to Jacoby this season.
Jacoby committed to Ohio State in the Class of 2019 out of Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio. He then spent two seasons with the team, redshirting in 2019 and then didn't play in any games in 2020.
He transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2021 season and would play in the final three games of the season, including the ACC Championship Game, while starting as the sixth offensive lineman against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.
Jacoby played in all 13 games in the 2022 season with five starts, all coming at in-line tight end.
Other players that are out against the Golden Bears for the Panthers include sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles and defensive lineman in redshirt senior Anthony Johnson, redshirt freshman Maverick Gracio and freshman Ty Yuhas. Freshman offensive lineman Mason Lindsay is the only player that Pitt announced is out for the season.
The offensive line as a whole has kept redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein healthy and time to excel.
Holstein came into the Cal game, completing 113-of-172 passes, 65.7%, for 1,567 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also having 48 carries for 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
He also ranked third in the ACC with both passing yards per game and passing touchdowns and ranked No. 8 and tied for No. 5 in the FBS in those categories, repsectively. He is also ranked fourth in the ACC and No. 15 in the FBS with a 167.52 passing efficiency.
