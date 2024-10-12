Pitt Stays Undefeated in Nail-Bitter Over Cal
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 22 Pitt Panthers used a great defensive performance to hold on for the 17-15 victory over Cal in their ACC home opener at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers improve to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in ACC play with the win over the Golden Bears (3-3 overall, 0-3 ACC). This is their best start to a season since 1982, when they started 7-0.
Cal would stop Pitt on the first drive for a quick three-and-out. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed a 23-yard pass to junior wide receiver Jonathan Brady on 3rd down and 19, and then again to Brady for 11 yards to the 21-yard line.
The Golden Bears capped off their drive, as sophomore running back Javian Thomas ran past the Panthers defense for a 21-yard touchdown.
Pitt would respond on the next drive, with an important fourth-and-5 conversion as redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein found junior running back Desmond Reid for a 19-yard completion. Reid would cap off the drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown.
Cal looked to go for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield on the next drive, but an illegal substitution penalty forced them to punt.
The Panthers took advantage of a fourth-and-1 situation on the ensuing drive, as Reid went 72 yards for a touchdown, giving his team a 10-6 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
Pitt would score once more in the first half, with redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls hitting a 58-yard field goal. That field goal tied the longest in program history, with Alex Kessman against Boston College on Oct. 10, 2020, and ranks as the longest at Acrisure Stadium for a Pitt kicker.
The Golden Bears would get a field goal of their own from redshirt senior placekicker Ryan Coe from 39 yards, keeping the Panthers up 17-9 at halftime.
Both teams punted on their first drives, as their offenses struggled to get going to begin the second half.
Pitt linebackers in sophomore Braylan Lovelace and redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis made sacks on Mendoza to force a punt out of the end zone.
The Panthers had great field position at the 31-yard line, after a 14-yard punt return from sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson. They didn't take advantage of it, as Holstein threw an interception in the end zone to senior cornerback Nohl Williams.
Pitt stood strong defensively again, but Holstein threw another poor pass that Cal redshirt sophomore safety Cam Sidney intercepted.
The Golden Bears also struggled on offense, as Panthers redshirt defensive lineman Jimmy Scott made two sacks on the drive, with neither team scoring in the third quarter.
Cal would get something going on the next drive, as Mendoza completed three passes to redshirt sophomore tight end Jack Endries for 66 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown over the middle.
They went for the two-point conversion to try and tie it up, but the trick play didn't work, as the Pitt defense stood strong, keeping a slim, 17-15 lead.
Pitt offense failed to move down the field and Cal got another chance to get the lead.
The Golden Bears faced a third-and-14 and moved the chains, thanks to Panthers redshirt freshman defensive back Cruce Brookins.
Cal had a great chance to take the lead with, but Coe shanked a 40-yard field goal and Pitt retained the lead with less than two minutes remaining.
The Panthers didn't get a first down on the next drive, but took away the final two timeouts from the Golden Bears and gave them possession at their 20-yard line with 47 seconds remaining.
They prevented the Golden Bears from getting past the first down marker and held on for the win.
Pitt will have next weekend off before hosting rival Syracuse on Oct. 24 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Watch: Pitt Kicker Makes Program History
- Watch: Pitt RB Breaks Free for Long 4th Down TD
- Pitt OL Leaves Game With Injury
- Pitt Starting LB Out vs. Cal
- Pitt Annnounces Starting Lineup vs. Cal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt