Twitter Reaction to Pitt Win vs. Cal

PITTSBURGH -- The No. 22 Pitt Panthers held on for a slim, 17-15 win over the Cal Golden Bears in their ACC home opener at Acrisure Stadium, giving their fans much to cheer for.
The Panthers improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1982 with the victory. They took blewout both Kent State, 55-24 in Week 1 and FCS opponent Youngstown State, 73-17 in Week 4, at home, made comeback wins against Cincinnati on the road in Week 2 and West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 and took down North Carolina in Week 6 for their first ever win in Chapel Hill.
Pitt, defensively, held on to stop Cal multiple times in the second half. They made six sacks as a team, with redshrit sophomore defensive end Jimmy Scott leading with three, sophomore linebacker Braylan Lovelace with two and redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis making one.
Junior running back Desmond Reid scored both of the touchdowns for the Panthers, including a 72-yard score on 4th down and 1. That run served as the longest for the team since Israel Abanikanda had an 80-yard rush in the 45-29 win over Virginia Tech on Oct. 8, 2022, where he also set the program record with 320 rushing yards and tied it with six touchdowns.
Redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls also made history for Pitt with his 58-yard field goal to make it 17-6 in the second quarter.
His 58-yard field goal tied former Pitt kicker Alex Kessman's 58-yarder he converted against Boston College in 2020 to send the game into overtime. It is also the longest field goal at Acrisure Stadium in Pitt history, as Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers made one from 59 yards there.
Sauls has yet to miss a kick for Pitt this season as he converted all 28 of his extra point attempts and all 10 of his field goal attempts.
Pitt will have a bye week after this, but will have to face off against rival Syracuse on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., for their first primetime matchup.
