Watch: Pitt Kicker Makes Program History
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt senior kicker Ben Sauls tied the record for the longest field goal made in Pitt history with a 58-yard kick.
Sauls' historic kick gave Pitt a 17-6 advantage against Cal with five minutes left in the first half. After Sauls made the field goal, he did the shark hand motion to his head, infamous from the Pitt linebacker corps, then did an aggressive baseball swing.
His 58-yard field goal tied former Pitt kicker Alex Kessman's 58-yarder he converted against Boston College in 2020 to send the game into overtime. It is also the longest field goal at Acrisure Stadium in Pitt history, as Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers made one from 59 yards there.
Sauls has yet to miss a kick for Pitt this season as he converted all 28 of his extra point attempts and all 10 of his field goal attempts.
His best game of the season came against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2.
Sauls finished the day 3-for-3 on field goals, including the only points in the second half from 47 yards and a career-high of 53 yards at the end of the first half. He would also hit the game winning field goal from 35 yards out in front of his friends and family, as he grew up 65 miles north of Cincinnati.
The 2024 season is Sauls' best kicking season of his career by far. In 2022, Sauls redshirt sophomore year and the first year he started as kicker, he made an 20 of his 24 kicks with a long of 53 yards. Sauls slumped in his reshirt junior season making 11 of his 16 kicks with a long of 47-yards.
Sauls has had some great moments is most famous for his heroics against UCLA in the 2022 Sun Bowl. Against the Bruins, Sauls went 5-of-5 in the El Paso, Texas wind. He made kicks from 22, 49, 31, 27 and 47 yards against UCLA. Sauls made the 47-yard field goal as time dwindled down to seal the Sun Bowl victory for the Panthers.
