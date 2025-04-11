Pitt Spring Game: Five Offensive Players With A Lot to Prove
Full contact, thud or whatever the level of physicality may be calibrated to on Saturday, you can be sure that many Pitt Panthers are champing at the bit to prove their worth in Acrisure Stadium.
In the annual Blue-Gold Game taking place on April 12, who will the spotlight be on aside from the usual suspects?
Below are five players on offense with a lot to prove related to various storylines and feedback throughout spring camp.
QB Julian Dugger
“Julian (Dugger) is taking it to the next level. He's a totally different player, mentally and physically,” Pat Narduzzi said on Tuesday.
Last year’s third-string true freshman quarterback is now Pitt’s soon-to-be second year, backup passer. It’s been an important role as Eli Holstein isn’t 100 percent following his string of injuries in the back half of the 2024-25 season, as reported by On SI.
According to feedback from coaches and Dugger’s teammates, the in-state quarterback has been much sharper as a passer while continuing to show the ability to make exciting plays with his legs whether he’s extending plays that many quarterbacks couldn’t or churning out yardage as a rusher.
WR Zion Fowler-El
Battling for the third starting receiver job alongside Kenny Johnson and Raphael “Poppi” Williams became much more complicated for Zion Fowler-El with transfers Cataurus Hicks, Deuce Spann, and Andy Jean entering the program along with freshmen like Tony Kinsler.
However, Fowler-El has been consistently praised throughout spring camp.
“Zion Fowler-El is doing a nice job right now, just working on consistency,” Pat Narduzzi said last week.
Can Fowler-El outperform various newcomers and others to earn the starting job opposite of Johnson?
TE Malachi Thomas
Jake Overman earning the starting tight end job feels like a given. How he got there was through strong performances as the TE2 behind Gavin Bartholomew.
That’s why it’s an important role, and that’s why multiple underclassmen are battling over that spot on the depth chart this spring. For Malachi Thomas, he knows he’s being pushed by an impressive freshman in Max Hunt.
“Oh, [Max Hunt is] a great receiver, great jump ball (receiver), making contested catches,” Thomas said about the Florida native. “When he got here, he learned to play so easy, way quicker to me, I'll tell you that. And he just flows in the game easy. Yeah, he made some great catches too.”
OT Jeffrey Persi
This one’s simple.
While Pitt fans know what to expect from Ryan Baer at right tackle, it’s expected based on where Jeffrey Persi came from that the former Michigan Wolverine will play quality football on the left side.
However, you have to see it to believe it.
It’s why Persi’s performance in the spring game will be important to track this weekend.
WR Cataurus “Blue” Hicks
Tony Kinsler, Andy Jean, Zion Fowler-El, Deuce Spann, and others create loads of competition for the third starting receiver job alongside Kenny Johnson and Raphael “Poppi” Johnson.
However, some believed prior to spring camp that Cataurus “Blue” Hicks was the most talented of the newcomers at the position.
On Saturday, the Louisville import gets his chance to prove it.
