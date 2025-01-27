Former Michigan football offensive lineman selects transfer destination
Michigan has seen a few offensive linemen leave the team since the season ended. Right tackle Andrew Gentry had started games for the Wolverines, but Michigan had also lost depth pieces including fifth-year senior, Jeffrey Persi. The California product entered the portal over a week ago and on Sunday evening, Persi has decided on his destination.
According to Chris Peak with Rivals, Persi is headed to the Pitt Panthers for his sixth year of college football.
Persi came to Ann Arbor back in 2020 as a four-star recruit and the 312th-ranked player according to the Composite. During his five years in Michigan, Persi appeared in 38 games and started four games at left tackle for the Wolverines. With Myles Hinton departing for the NFL, some believed Persi could've been the next man up at left tackle, but Persi and Michigan agreed it was best for the big lineman to move on for his final season.
Michigan added two linemen via the transfer portal to help with the attrition and they are looking into Notre Dame veteran Rocco Spindler, as well. The Wolverines signed three linemen in their 2025 class headlined by five-star tackle Andrew Babalola. Michigan is also still working on five-star tackle Ty Haywood.
