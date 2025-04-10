Pitt Basketball Becomes Top School for Mid-Major Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers emerged as a top choice for an excellent mid-major guard, who recently entered the transfer portal.
Western Michigan guard Chansey Willis Jr. left for the transfer portal on April 9. He has five schools that he has "strong interest in, including Pitt, ACC foes in Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Minnesota and USF, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
Willis hails from Detroit and played both basketball and football for Detroit King High School. He almost averaged a triple-double as senior in the 2021-22 season, with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.
He earned numerous honors for his play at Detroit King, including 2022 Michigan Mr. Basketball, Michigan's 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year, AP Division I Michigan Player of the Year and First Team All-State honors.
Willis played his freshman season, 2022-23, for Division II program Saginaw Valley State. He dished out 4.8 assists and had a 2.4 assist/turnover ratio, ranking third and fifth in the GILAC, respectively. He also scored 12.0 points and grabbed 3.8 rebounds per game.
He transferred to Henry Ford College, a junior college, for his sophomore season, 2023-24. He started all 28 games that campaign and averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game earning MCCAA Eastern Conference Player of the Year honors.
Willis would transfer again, but to the Division I level at Western Michigan this past season. He didn't make his debut until Dec. 13, but still started all 24 games he played in.
He averaged 32.0 minutes, 16.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while shooting 42.4% from the field, 28.4% from 3-point range and 72.4% from the foul line.
Willis led the MAC in scoring and assists, while ranking tied for fourth with a 1.8 assist/turnover ratio and steals per game. He earned All-MAC Second Team honors for his play.
He only had two games where he didn't score in double digits, scored over 20 points eight times, including a season-high 34 points in a 82-73 home win over Ohio on Feb. 25.
Willis stands at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds and has just one year of eligibility remaining.
The Panthers desperately needs players on its team for next season, as they have lost six players to the transfer portal so far.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr. and twin duo of Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt has landed two players out of the transfer portal so far, both from Iowa State, in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
