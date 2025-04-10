Pitt Football Offers 4-Star Syracuse Commit
Just days after extending an offer to a running back committed to South Florida, the Pitt Panthers offered a scholarship to a four-star prospect currently committed to an ACC foe.
On Wednesday, Syracuse offensive tackle commit Javeion Cooper announced his new offer from Pittsburgh.
Listed No. 305 overall nationally per 247Sports Composite rankings, Cooper committed to Syracuse way back on December 10, 2024. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle out of Melbourne (Fla.) Melbourne Central Catholic now carries more than a dozen offers.
Aside from Pittsburgh and Syracuse, Arkansas State, Central Florida, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, South Florida, and West Virginia fill out Cooper's offer list.
Melbourne Central Catholic is a small-enrollment private school with less than 500 students, known more for producing Milwaukee Brewers infielder Vinny Capra and Indiana Pacers power forward Obi Toppin, and less for its football program.
However, the Hustlers went 17-6 over the last two seasons while Cooper has caught national attention from Colorado to Syracuse and now the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Last season, Cooper played the right tackle position for Melbourne Central Catholic. He's a tall, long, and very lean 300-pounder who moves surprisingly well in pulling situations. This presents the notion that Cooper could potentially play left tackle at the next level given his lateral quickness and nimble feet, and that he could prove to be best suited at guard given that pulling ability and overall top-end skills as a run blocker.
It'll be interesting to see if the Pitt coaching staff can get Cooper on campus this off-season. That would be the first step in a hypothetical flip from Syracuse.
