Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Discusses Spring Risers

Pat Narduzzi discussed a handful of players standing out in spring camp.

Kevin Sinclair

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
During Thursday’s press conference, Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked about young players surprising on the practice field in recent weeks. 

Initially, he made light of using the term ‘surprise’ during a spring camp loaded with unexpected developments. 

Once he’d taken a beat to mull over the question, though, he started with a redshirt freshman offensive lineman along with upperclassmen who played elsewhere at the college level last  year. 

“I'm happy with our transfer class that we brought in, and our freshman class that's here so far again,” Narduzzi said. “We've got some more [true freshmen] coming here. We’ve got reinforcements coming in...the end of June. But I'm happy with all those guys. 

“As far as guys that were here last year, [offensive lineman] Caleb Holmes has come a long way from the beginning of spring ball.

“I tell our guys all the time, we talk depth chart every single day. We go through the depth chart. How's he played today? What do you think? Caleb Holmes' name has popped up here lately, just one of those guys that's returning that has figured it out.”

Last week, Pitt starting center Lyndon Cooper also mentioned Holmes - along with one underclassman and a redshirt senior - as a young player standing out this spring. 

“I feel like Tai Ray, he's going to be good. He's playing left guard. Caleb Holmes, he's a young guy that's working really hard,” Cooper said. “Even TJ Enos, he's an older guy, but he’s still a guy that's going to be a big rotation guy for us and play some hard ball for us as well.”

Additionally, Narduzzi offered a pair of players on offense and a pair on defense that came to mind as strong performers since spring ball kicked off. 

“Boosey [Ja’Kyrian Turner]...keeps getting better every day,” Narduzzi said of the early-entry freshman. “Some of the cuts he's made the last few days, it's starting to click for him as well. Older guys at receiver, Zion Fowler-El's doing a nice job right now, just working on consistency. But Zion at receiver, who started the bowl game [is having a strong spring camp].

“Isaiah Neal is playing really well for us. I mean, he's put on some weight. He's a lot bigger than he was, and I think that's paid off for him. I think he sees that. 

“In the back end, older guys, Shadarian 'Drip' Harrison has really had a nice spring as well. So, some of the older guys, that's who I'd say. Jeremiah [Marcelin] is one of those guys, which we knew. That not a surprise. That was something we saw last year. So that's not a surprise, surprise.”

