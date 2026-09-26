Pitt Starting RB Out vs. Bucknell

It's almost kickoff at Acrisure Stadium for the Pitt Panthers game against the Bucknell Bison, and starting running back Ja'Kyrian 'Boosie' Turner was not listed in the starting lineup.

Boosie Turner played in the season-opening game against Miami (OH), where he had 108 total yards and a touchdown. Since then, he has missed the team's next two games, wins over UCF and Syracuse.

Turner was listed as questionable and probable for those games, and head coach Pat Narduzzi mentioned that he could have played, but the games weren't the toughest competition.

If Pitt held their own against UCF and Syracuse, they definitely won't need Turner against FCS school Bucknell. But it would have been nice to see Boosie have a chance to warm up in a game before the Panthers take on Virginia Tech on the road.

In his place, true freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. has really stepped up. Ferguson has 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns through his first three collegiate games, the only player on the Panthers to score a touchdown in all three of the team's games so far.

This game isn't expected to be as exciting as any of the team's first three, but it will be a good opportunity for the offense to get right after a few rocky weeks.

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