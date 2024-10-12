Pitt Starting LB Out vs. Cal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football team will face new ACC foe Cal without one of their starting linebackers.
Sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles was wearing street clothes during Pitt's warmups and is expected to miss the fourth game of his Pitt career and first this season. Biles only missed three games in his freshman season, those coming against Wofford, Cincinnati and Syracuse.
Biles has played well for Pitt so far in 2024 earning 40 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Losing Biles is unfortunate for the Panthers as his numbers prove he is one of Pitt's best defensive talents.
Redshirt defensive lineman Nick James did not play or travel with the Panthers last weekend when they traveled to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels. James warmed up with the team today and will play against the Golden Bears. The Indiana transfer has tallied five total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss this season.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Maverick Gracio wore street clothes in the warmup during pregame and will not play. He didn't travel last weekend to face UNC, making this his second straight game he's missed this season.
Gracio hasn't logged any tackles in his Pitt career, but he had an important blocked punt against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. A blocked punt that sixth year linebacker Brandon George returned for a touchdown.
Gracio is primarily a special teamer for Pitt, but losing a key special teamer like Gracio is not ideal for the Panthers. The West Palm Beach, Florida native was an all-state honoree for his high school Cardinal Newman.
Freshman defensive lineman Ty Yuhas did not warmup with the team and will miss his sixth game of the season today against the Golden Bears. The former Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout was not expected to play much for the Panthers this season, but, obviously, still not ideal for Pitt's defensive line depth.
Yuhas, a Munhall native, was a top high school player in Pennsylvania for Central Catholic High School in 2023. He was rated as highly as the 31st-best prospect in the state by 247Sports.
Freshman defensive back Nigel Maynard is no longer in a sling during pregame warmups, but still wore street clothes and won't play vs. Cal. Maynard wasn't expected to play much in 2024, but it's still a blow to the Panthers' defensive back depth.
Redshirt sophomore tight end Josh Altsman didn't warmup with Pitt either today. Altsman is a walk-on and has yet to play in 2024, his only collegiate action was against Wofford in 2023.
