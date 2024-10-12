Pitt, Cal Ranked Top Week 7 Matchup
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 22 Pitt Panthers will take on the Cal Golden Bears in their ACC home opener at Acrsiure Stadium, with many people across the country tuning in for the matchup that will start at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Pitt comes into this 5-0 for the first time since 1991 and in the rankings for the first time since the 2022 season. They also finished undefeated in non-conference play, which was the first time they ever acheived that since joining the Big East in that 1991 season, after historically playing as an independent previously.
They notched their first ever win in Chapel Hill on Oct. 5, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 34-24 to start their ACC slate.
Cal is 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in the ACC. They won their first three matchups against FCS opponent UC Davis, 31-13 on Aug. 31 at home, traveled to take down Auburn on Sept. 7, 21-14, and then dominated San Diego State, 31-10 on Sept. 14.
They would lose on the road to Florida State on Sept. 21, 14-9, and then blew a 35-10 lead midway through the third quarter to then ranked No. 8 Miami at home last weekend in primetime, losing 39-38 on a last minute touchdown.
Justin Williams of The Athletic views this matchup as No. 10 in the country for Week 7 and the highest ACC matchup too.
He is bullish on Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, junior running back Desmond Reid and offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who have all turned this program around in 2024.
"Put some respect on the Pitt Panthers, who entered the Top 25 this week and are 5-0 for the first time since 1991," Williams wrote. "Quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama transfer, looks like one of the best pieces of portal business this offseason. He’s eighth in the FBS at 313.4 passing yards per game and the first Pitt QB to win his first five starts since Dan Marino in 1979. Add transfer running back Desmond Reid and first-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell, and the new-look offense has turned Pitt into one of the early surprises of 2024. Cal and the Calgorithm make a cross-country trek looking to rebound from the high-to-low swing of last Saturday’s “College GameDay” atmosphere and late-night collapse against Miami."
