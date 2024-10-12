Report: Cal Loses Starting RB Before Pitt Game
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 22 Pitt Panthers will face off against the Cal Golden Bears in their ACC home opener at Acrisure Stadium, with their opponent not having a star player.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Cal junior running back Jaydn Ott won't play against Pitt today. He reported that he re-aggravated a lower-body injury in the loss to then ranked No. 8 Miami at home last weekend, which is an injury he's had to deal with all season. Ott is in Pittsburgh, but didn't dress for the matchup.
Ott played in the first four games of the season for Cal, with 47 carries for 135 yards, 2.9 yards average, and four touchdowns, plus 11 catches for 115 yards and one receiving touchdown.
He had a fantastic 2023 season, with 246 carries for 1,315 yards, 5.3 yards average, and 12 touchdowns, along with 25 catches for 169 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He earned First Team All-Pac 12 honors and Phil Steele named him an Honorable Mention All-American.
The Golden Bears will rely on running backs in sophomore Javian Thomas, Kadarius Calloway and Byron Caldwell Jr. in Ott's abscence.
Thomas leads Cal with 45 carries for 298 yards, 6.4 yards per average, and one touchdown this season. The Pitt defense will need to pay attention for his speed throughout their matchup.
Thamel also reported that Golden Bears sophomore outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch is out against the Panthers. McCulloch leads the Golden Bears with four quarterback hits, while also making seven tackles (two solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup.
Cal will have redshirt senior David Reese start at outside linebacker over McCulloch. They also have redshirt freshman Serigne Tounkara as another option at that position.
Pitt and Cal have played each other five times, with Pitt holding a 3-2 series lead. This will serve as the first matchup between the two schools in almost 60 years.
They faced off in a home-and-away in the 1950s, with Pitt winning the first matchup, 27-7, at Pitt stadium in their 1955 home opener and Cal getting the 14-0 victory in 1956 in Berkeley, Calif.
The Panthers and Golden Bears played again a home-and-away in the early 1960s. The Panthers won both games, including a tight 26-24 victory on the road in 1962 and then a convincing, 35-15 victory at home in 1963.
Cal won the final matchup between both schools at home in 1966, 30-15, as Pitt would finish with a poor 1-9 record that season.
