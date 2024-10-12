Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Cal
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 22 Pitt Panthers announced their honorary captain in their ACC home opener vs. the Cal Golden Bears in former linebacker Clint Session.
Session hails from Pompano Beach, Fla. and excelled for Blanche Fly High School, making 138 tackles, seven sacks and 11 fumble recoveries and returning three for touchdowns, leading his team to a Florida 5A Championship with a 14-1 record in 2002.
He would play in 12 games as a true freshman for Pitt in 2003, making 39 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Session earned the starting role at middle linebacker in 2004. He finished second on the Panthers with 91 tackles and tied for third on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack that season, helping his team to a birth in the Fiesta Bowl.
Injuries kept Session out for some of 2005, but still managed to play in eight games with two starts. He had 28 tackles and ranked tied for the Pitt lead with two forced fumbles.
Session finished his Pitt career in 2006, second on the team with 101 tackles (67 solo), plus 12.0 tackles for loss, along with one sack and an interception he returned 78 yards for a touchdown. He also led the country with five forced fumbles.
He finished his career with the Panthers with 259 tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and three interceptions.
The Indianapolis Colts with the No. 139 overall pick in the Fourth Round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He would spend four seasons with the franchise, playing in 57 games and starting 41 contests.
Session's best season came in 2009, when he made a career-high 102 tackles (83 solo), five passes defended and two interceptions. He also helped the Colts make the Super Bowl that season, making 15 tackles (nine solo), a tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries.
He signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011. He only played one season with the franchise, as he suffered multiple concussions in a game that year, which essentially ended his playing career.
