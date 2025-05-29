Pitt vs. WVU Kickoff Time Announced
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have their first kickoff times for the 2025 football season, which includes a match against their most bitter rival in West Virginia.
Pitt will face WVU in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 13 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.VA.
This will serve as the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl and the fourth straight season that the Panthers and Mountainers face off.
Pitt won both games at home, 38-31 in 2022, with the M.J. Devonshire pick-six, and 38-34 in 2024, erasing a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining with two touchdown drives to win it. WVU won the previous matchup in Morgantown, 17-6, as Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed just 8-of-20 passes and threw three interceptions.
This will mark the second straight season that the Backyard Brawl takes place at 3:30 p.m. and on ESPN. The two games prior took place on primetime, with the 2022 edition having ESPN's College GameDay come down for a weeknight game and then the 2023 edition having kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
The Backyard Brawl will not occur for three seasons after this matchup, with the schools facing off for another four consecutive years from 2029-32. Pitt will host in 2029 and 2031 and West Virginia will host in 2030 and 2032.
West Virginia has won the past three matchups at home, including 19-16 in 2009 and 21-20 in 2011, the last two games in the Big East before the rivalry took an 11-year hiatus due to West Virginia leaving for the Big 12 and Pitt heading to the ACC the season after.
The last Pitt win in Morgantown was the famous '13-9' victory in 2007, when Pitt knocked off No. 2 West Virginia as a 28.5 point underdog and ended their rival's chance at the BCS National Championship Game.
Pitt also released two other kickoff times for their first two games, which will both take place at noon and at Acrisure Stadium.
They host Duquense in the City Game in the season opener on Aug. 30 on the ACC Network and then they'll face Central Michigan in Week 2 on Sept. 6 on ESPNU.
This marks back-to-back seasons that Pitt faces a MAC team on ESPNU, as they beat Kent State 55-24 in the 2024 season opener on the channel.
This is the first edition of the "City Game" since 1939, ending an 86-year absence of the rivalry. It is also the seventh time Pitt and Duquesne will face off, as Pitt holds a 4-2 series lead.
It is the first matchup between the Panthers and the Chippewas.
