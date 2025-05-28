Pitt Men's Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers released their 2025 men's soccer schedule, which features many great matchups in the ACC and in the non-conference portion too.
Pitt will open up their season against Michigan State at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Monday, Aug. 25. They are winless in six games vs. Michigan State, with this matchup marking the first game since 1967. The two teams did face in a preseason exhibition match in 2023.
They will then hit the road and face Georgetown for the fourth straight regular season on Friday, Aug. 29. Pitt won 2-0 last year and 2-1 in 2022, both season openers at home vs. Georgetown, but lost 4-1 on the road in 2023 and 5-0 in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
Pitt faces off against Clemson for the first ACC match of the season on the road on Friday, Sept. 5, marking the first meeting between two of the top teams in the conference since 2022.
A three-game homestand awaits for Pitt, with non-conference opponents in Butler on Monday, Sept. 8 and Incarnate Word on Monday, Sept. 15, plus ACC foe Notre Dame on Friday, Sept. 12.
These matchups with Butler and Incarnate Word mark the first between the programs. Pitt will also look to enact revenge on Notre Dame, who last beat them 6-0 on the road in 2023, the worst loss under head coach Jay Vidovich, who heads into his 10th season at the helm.
Pitt will travel to face Maryland in a non-conference matchup on the road on Friday, Sept. 19. This is the fifth meeting all-time between the two programs and the first since 2013. The two teams did face off in a preseason exhibition match in 2024.
Three ACC matches come up for Pitt, as they host NC State on Friday, Sept. 26 and then travel to Duke on Friday, Oct. 3 and Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 11.
The Panthers face the Louisville Cardinals for the first time since they joined the ACC. It is the first matchup vs. the Wolfpack since 2022 and the first since 2023 against the Blue Devils.
Pitt hosts Denver for the fourth straight season on Tuesday, Oct. 14, as Vidovich faces his former player at Wake Forest, Jamie Franks once again, but as a head coach. Pitt won the past two meetings, including 2-0 last season in a top 10 battle.
They play two more home games against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 18 and Wake Forest on Friday, Oct. 24, before ending the regular season on Friday, Oct. 31 vs. Louisvile.
Pitt is coming off a season where they finished 14-6 overall and 6-2 in the ACC, winning their first regular season ACC Title and making it to the Quarterfinals (Elite Eight) for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
No kickoff times are available at this current time.
Pitt Men's Soccer 2025 Schedule
Monday, Aug. 25: Michigan State (Home) (Non-Conference)
Friday, Aug. 29: Georgetown (Away) (Non-Conference)
Friday, Sept. 5: Clemson (Away) (ACC)
Monday, Sept. 8: Butler (Home) (Non-Conference)
Friday, Sept. 12: Notre Dame (Home) (ACC)
Monday, Sept. 15: Incarnate Word (Home) (Non-Conference)
Friday, Sept. 19: Maryland (Away) (Non-Conference)
Friday, Sept. 26: NC State (Home) (ACC)
Friday, Oct. 3: Duke (Away) (ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 11: Stanford (Away) (ACC)
Tuesday, Oct. 14: Denver (Home) (Non-Conference)
Saturday, Oct. 18: Syracuse (Home) (ACC)
Friday, Oct 24: Wake Forest (Home) (ACC)
Friday, Oct. 31: Louisville (Away) (ACC)
