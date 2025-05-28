Pitt Basketball's ACC Opponents Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers finally know who they'll play and where for the ACC portion of the basketball season.
The ACC released the men's basketball opponents for each team for the 2025-26 campaign. It features 18 games, with one main opponent home-and-away and another home-and-away opponent that changes each season. It also includes 14 other games, with seven opponents at home and seven opponents on the road.
Pitt has Syracuse as their opponent they'll face home-and-away each season, but they also have Clemson as their second home-and-away opponent for next season.
The Panthers and Orange are 12-12 against each other in the ACC, with the Panthers 6-5 at the Petersen Events Center and 6-7 in Syracuse. The Panthers are 3-13 all-time vs. the Tigers, with 13 straight losses dating back to 2015, as their only wins came in the 2013-14 season, their first in the ACC.
They also host Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, and Wake Forest, while traveling to Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Stanford and Virginia.
Pitt will travel to Cal and Stanford and host SMU for the first time since they joined the ACC ahead of last season.
The Panthers beat both the Golden Bears and the Cardinal at the Petersen Events Center, making double-digit comebacks in both games, while they lost by 20 to the Mustangs on the road.
The ACC goes down from 20 games, which they played for six seasons starting in 2019-20, back to 18 games, which the conference had for the first six seasons that Pitt was a part of it.
They revealed that the change came after they collaborated with coaches, athletic directors, television partners and external consultants and after looking at the men's basketball product the conference put out, plus their metrics and scheduling at the current time.
Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported that following a 2024-25 season, where only four ACC teams made the NCAA Tournament, the conference sped up the decision to cut back on games. The four teams making the "Big Dance" was the lowest for the ACC since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Pitt will look to get back to winning ways, after a poor 2024-25 campaign, that saw them finish 17-15 overall after a 12-3 starts and 8-12 in the ACC.
