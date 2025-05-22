Pitt 13-9 Upset Win Over WVU Named Top Game Since 2000
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers famous 13-9 upset win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl ranked amongst the best games in the 21st century.
The Athletic ranked the top 25 college football games this quarter century and placed the Pitt win over WVU at No. 22. It was the only game featured from the Big East conference, which existed the first 13 years (2000-12) of the 21st century.
West Virginia came into this game ranked No. 2 and 10-1 and one win away from a BCS National Championship appearance for the first time in program history.
Pitt had a poor season, 4-7 overall and no chance for a bowl game, but did have a chance to play spolier in the 100th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
The Panthers came in as 28.5 point underdogs and went into a hostile Milan Puskar Stadium with hardly anyone thinking they stood a chance against a top Mountaineers team.
WVU brought in a top offensive attack, averaging 44.5 wins in their 10 wins and coming off a 66-21 win over No. 20 UConn. They had a top zone read rushing strategy, with quarterback Pat White, running backs Steve Slaton and Noel Devine, plus fullback Owen Schmidt.
Pitt defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads employed a cover zero defensive strategy, placing two safeties in the box to stop the run and using only two cornerbacks to deal with the wide receivers.
This strategy worked, as the WVU offensive strategy continued with the run, allowing the Pitt defense to shut down their drives, at least short of the goal line.
West Virginia then furthered the importance of this defensive attack, as kicker Pat McAfee missed two field goals in the first quarter from 20 yards and 32 yards out.
The Mountaineers took a 7-3 lead into halftime, but White suffered a dislocated thumb on their scoring drive and missed most of the game.
Pitt took the lead on their first drive of the second half, with running back LeSean McCoy getting into the end zone on a one-yard rush, giving them a 10-7 lead.
WVU couldn't move the ball much with Jarrett Brown as the backup, which included a fumble on their side of the field.
Pitt kicker Connor Lee converted an 18-yard field goal to put the road team up 13-7, but a great return from Devine put WVU at the Pitt 33-yard line.
The Mountaineers, with White back in the game, still couldn't score, turning the ball over on downs after four run plays. They even got the ball back after the Panthers punted, but still turned it over on downs at the Panthers 26-yard line with 1:33 remaining.
Pitt would run out the clock and Dave Brytus ran it out of bounds with the clock at zero seconds, giving them the upset 13-9 win after the safety.
This marked the last win for Pitt in Morgantown, as they lost in 2009 and 2011 in the Big East and in 2023 with the renewal of the Backyard Brawl.
Rich Rodriguez, who last coached WVU in that game and left for Michigan, is back with WVU as head coach and will face Pitt in Morgantown on Sept. 13.
The Panthers are 2-1 since the rivalry restarted, with two wins at Acrisure Stadium, 38-31 in 2022 capped off by a pick-six by M.J. Devonshire, and 38-34 in 2024, where the Panthers erased a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining.
Pitt and West Virginia won't play again until they start another four games series from 2029 through 2032.
