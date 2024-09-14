Pitt Stuns West Virginia in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers started poor offensively in the second half, but late heroics gave them the 34-31 comebac win to stun their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl.
The two teams went three-and-out on their first drive, as each defense stifled the opposing offense
West Virginia got great field possession for their second drive, as Pitt redshirt junior Caleb Junko sent a punt just 39 yards, near the midway line.
Senior quarterback Garrett Greene completed a pass to a wide open sophomore wide receiver Rodney Gallagher for 33 yards to get the Mountaineers in the red zone.
Greene completed two more passes for eight yards, one to redshirt sophomore Hudson Clement and the next to junior running back CJ Donaldson to get WVU on the scoreboard, 7-0.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein got things going for the Panthers on the next drive, featuring a 42-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson.
He almost scored on the next play, finding redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. in the end zone, but the referees deemed Williams just out of bounds when he made the catch.
Pitt would settle for a 31-yard field goal from redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls, to get their first points of the game.
The Panthers forced a quick three-and-out and got some momentum, after a deflected pass from Holstein fell into the hands of Johnson for a 21-yard gain.
Holstein played well on the drive, with a 12-yard scramble and a three more completions, including a nine-yard pass to junior running back Desmond Reid for a touchdown, giving Pitt a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Greene got the Mountaineers into Panthers territory with two completions, but a 15-yard penalty on redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jimmy Scott put them in the red zone. He then completed a 15-yard pass to senior tight end Kole Taylor and then sophomore running back Jahiem White ran it in for a five-yard score to get the Mountaineers a 14-10 lead.
Pitt almost had a quick three-and-out on the next drive, but a holding call on third down kept it alive.
Holstein would complete two passes to Williams to move the Panthers into Mountaineers' territory. The Panthers would also benefit on another Mountaineers penalty, that put them into the red zone.
Pitt got their second touchdown of the game as Holstein connected once again to Reid for a 19-yard score.
Greene threw his first interception of the game on the next drive, as his pass went threw the hands of Mountaineers redshirt senior wide receiver Justin Robinson, right to Panthers redshirt freshman defensive back Cruce Brookins.
Pitt failed to take advantage of the turnover and would turn it over themselves on downs, as they did not manage to get one yard on both third down and 1 and fourth down and 1 situations.
West Virginia didn't get into the end zone, but redshirt senior place kicker Michael Hayes II would hit a 41-yard field goal, to tie the game at 41-yard line.
Both teams had three-and-outs, but WVU junior punter Oliver Straw would fake the punt on a 12-yard run to get them a first down.
Greene would then complete a long pass of 51 yards to Hudson for a touchdown, but the referees called it back for holding on Mountaineers senior left tackle Wyatt Milum.
West Virginia would then have to punt, but Pitt redshirt defensive lineman Maverick Gracio came unblocked off the left edge and blocked it. Sixth year linebacker Brandon George scooped it up and ran it 24-yards into the end zone for a touchdown, giving Pitt a 24-17 lead.
The Mountaineers looked like they would go three-and-out on the ensuing drive, but Greene completed a 44-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Jaden Bray. Greene would lead the Mountaineers down the field with a scramble and a 12-yard pass, but Donaldson finished it off with his second rushing touchdown of the game.
Pitt stalled on their next drive, but WVU would move the ball looking to score, as Greene completed a fourth down play for seven yards to start the fourth quarter. George would make a poor play, hitting Greene late out of bounds and receiving a 15-yard penalty, putting WVU at the 12-yard line.
The Panthers stood strong defensively, keeping the Mountaineers out of the end zone, but allowed a field goal to give their rival a 27-24 lead.
Pitt continued to struggle on offense, as they failed to convert on both second down and 1 and third down and 1, leading to a punt.
Panthers redshirt freshman defensive lineman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal hit Greene late, receiving a penalty for roughing the passer and a disqualificaiton for targeting.
Greene would complete an important fourth down pass to sophomore wide receiver Traylon Ray and then a 28-yard pass to Robinson for a touchdown.
Pitt finally got some momentum on offense and Holstein would complete a great throw to redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds in the end zone for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 34-31.
The Panthers would stop the Mountaineers and force a three-and-out on the next drive, giving them another chance to either tie the game with a field goal, or win it.
Holstein made two big throws to senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew for 17 yards and then to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield for 23 yards. He also made a big scramble for 17 yards to the WVU 13-yard line.
A pass interference on WVU put Pitt at first down and goal at the six yard line. Holstein would rush five yards to the one yard line.
He would have to come off the next play, as his helmet came off, but redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis got into the end zone to give Pitt a 34-31 lead.
The Pitt defense stood strong and held on for the comeback win over WVU, as Kyle Louis would make an interception.
Pitt will face Youngstown State for their final non-conference game on Sept. 21 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.
