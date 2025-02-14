Pitt Adds Special Teams Analyst
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have reportedly landed a new addition to their coaching staff, who will serve an important role in 2025.
Doug Samuels of Footballscoop reported that Pitt has added Bobby Dodd to their staff as a special teams analyst.
Dodd spent the past four seasons, 2021-24, with Utah State. starting out as a special teams quality control coach his first two years and then the final two years, he served as the senior special teams analyst.
He played a role in Utah State setting a program record with 11 victories and also winning their first Mountain West Championship in 2021, defeating No. 19 San Diego State, 46-13. Utah State blocked two punts in the win, a new program record, and finished the season ranked No. 24 in the FBS in punt return defense (4.3 yards per return)
Dodd also worked with punter Stephen Kotsanlee, who averaged 43.2 yards per punt, ranking fourth in the Mountain West and No. 38 in the country, plus sixth best in program history.
Aggies kickoff returner Savon Scarver had one kickoff return for touchdown in 2021, which tied the NCAA record of seven kickoff touchdown returns in a career.
Dodd had another successful season in 2022, as the Aggies' special teams finished the year ranked 16th in the nation based on The Fremeau Efficiency Index (FEI).
They ranked No. 10 in the nation with four blocks, three on punts and one on a PAT. They also ranked No. 33 in the FBS in punt defense at 5.4 yards per return and third in the Mountain West in both punt returns (8.9 yards per return) and net punting (38.9 yards per punt).
Utah State ranked No. 10 in the FBS again in 2023, with three blocked kicks. Two player also earned All-Mountain West honors on special teams, with Terrell Vaugh earning Second Team honors as a kickoff returner and punt returner Micah Davis earning an honorable mention.
Dodd started out as a volunteer with the Tulane University athletic department’s equipment office, while at John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge, La.
He then spent three years at Arkansas State, where he worked with the quarterbacks and special teams from 2014-16. He earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2016.
Dodd spent the following two seasons after graduation at FCS program Lamar. He worked as a quality control coach in 2017 and the tight ends coach in 2018.
He went back to Arkansas State for the next two seasons, 2019-20, serving as a special teams quality control coach.
Dodd will take over the position that Danny Orrock had last season at Pitt, before going to Charlotte and taking over as the co-special teams coordinator.
He will also work with new transfer kicker in junior James London from Murray State and punter Caleb Junko, who was on the Ray Guy Award Watch List.
