Pitt Star Likely Out vs. Miami

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will head into their upcoming game with one of their best players likely not appearing.
Pitt sophomore guard Jaland Lowe played defense in their most recent game against SMU redshirt junior guard Boopie Miller, who threw his head back right into the face of Lowe, knocking him down at the 14:39 mark of the second half.
The Panthers medical staff treated him on the court, where he laid for a minute or two, before they helped him up and brought him back to the bench.
Lowe went back into the game at the 12:27 mark, before coming back out less than a minute later and he not returning the rest of the contest.
Head coach Jeff Capel said postgame that the didn't have a proper diagnosis for Lowe, but that they would evaluate him for a concussion when they came back to Pittsburgh.
Capel then updated on his radio show that Lowe would likely miss the game vs. Miami at home on Feb. 15.
"He’s most likely going to be out," Capel said on Lowe. "He suffered a concussion in the second half. Tried to come back in and play, I think one possession where he ran up and down and there was a media timeout and in the timeout, our trainer noticed that he just looked kind of dazed. He told the trainer he doesn’t really remember any of the plays and it just happened.
"So, obviously we’re going to be super cautious and make sure that he’s 1000%. We don’t want to play with that. He’ll see a specialist in the morning. He felt really good today, no headache, sound nothing, lights nothing. Yesterday, he had some nausea yesterday. No headache. I didn’t have a concussion but I have nausea after losing four games. He will most likely will be out for Saturday."
Lowe has had a solid season for the Panthers overall, playing amongst the best in the ACC, especially with the guards.
He ranks third shooting 87.1% from the foul line, fifth with 5.3 assists per game, tied for fifth with 1.7 steals per game, 10th with 16.9 points per game, tied for 15th with a 1.8 assist/turnover ratio and 19th shooting 37,8% from the field.
Lowe scored a career-high 28 points in the comeback, 91-90 overtime road win over Ohio State on Nov. 29 and also scored 27 points in the 86-74 home win over Cal on Jan. 1.
The Panthers, if they don't have Lowe, will only have two healthy scholarship guards in senior Ishmael Leggett and freshman Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Graduate student guard Damian Dunn suffered a fractured elbow in the 67-66 road loss to North Carolina on Feb. 8 and Capel said that it's likely he'll miss the season.
