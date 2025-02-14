Pitt Football Lands 2025 Punter Commitment
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are heading into spring practies, but have added to their freshman class.
Kaemon Tijerina, a punter in the Class of 2025, announced on Twitter that he had committed to Pitt.
Pitt special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski offered Tijerina back on June 18. He hosted Tijerina for gameday visits vs. Youngstown State in Week 4 and vs. Cal in Week 7.
Bronowski also visted Tijerina back on Jan. 31, which sealed the the deal. Tijerina had only one other offer he publically announced in Wayne State, a Division II program.
Tijerina played for Redford Union High School in Redford Township, Mich., close to 20 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.
He played both kicker and punter in high school, helping his team to an 8-2 record this past season, including a 7-0 record in their conference, coming out as champions.
Tijerina earned All-Conference, All-Area, Detroit press All-west, and mlive Metro-Detroit Dream Team honors for his play in 2024.
Kornblue Kicking ranked Tijerina as the No. 3 punter in the Class of 2025 and rated him as a five-star, which denotes a player that is Division I/FBS level and can start as a freshman.
Kohl's kicking ranked Tijerina No. 20 in the Class of 2025 and also rated him as a a five-star.
"Tijerina competed most recently at the National Scholarship Camp in July of 2024 and scored 104.57 points in punting," Kohl wrote in his comments. "He has proven over time to be a college punter and has made a lot of progress this year! He scored 107.47 points at the Underclassman Challenge. He beat a lot of good punters over two charting sessions. He also competed at the 2023 Eastern Winter Showcase. He performed well for being at his first ranking event. He showed good command of the football throughout the event. During the punt charting, Tijerina ended with an overall score of 88.98, with his standout ball reaching a distance of 45 yards with a hang time of 4.18 seconds. Tijerina has competed and done well multiple times, he has a big senior season ahead and should be able to play early in college!"
Tijerina will join two punters on the Pitt roster for next season in redshirt senior Caleb Junko and senior Cade Dowd.
Junko averaged 43.7 yards on 58 punts with 16 punts inside the 20-yard line and had 14 punts result in fair catches. He also earned a spot on the Ray Guy Award Watch List, given to the best punter in college football.
Tijerina is one of three specialists in the Class of 2025 for the Panthers, as Bronowski looks to bring in his players for the future.
This includes placekicker Trey Butkowski out of Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla. and long snapper Henry Searcy from Lawton Chiles High School in Tallahassee, Fla., who both signed their National Letters of Intent.
