Eli Holstein Gives Pitt Offense New Look
PITTSBURGH -- Eli Holstein may have made his first collegiate start for the Pitt Panthers, but his play showed a quarterback that made a clear, instant impact on the new offense.
Holstein completed 29-of-39 passes, 74.3%, for 330 yards and three touchdowns to one interception in the 55-24 blowout win over Kent State at Acrsiure Stadium in the season opener.
"It was a day you dream about since you were a little kid, you know that first start," Holstein said. "Having the performance I did for my first start was even bigger dream. I was able to go out there and do what I could to make sure the team won that was the goal. First goal was to get that first, first down. Then I wanted to go out there and just score some touchdowns and make sure my team won."
His first drive showed his true talents, as he completed all six of his passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. His best throws were a 46-yard completion to sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson near the goal line and then an 11-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield.
Holstein's other touchdown throws saw him complete a seven-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. in the second quarter and then to Johnson in the third quarter, both in the back of the end zone.
The performance is one that fans hope to see under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who is implementing a fast paced, up-tempo spread attack, that contrasts the NFL, slow, pro style offense of his predecessor, Frank Cignetti Jr.
Pitt only had three performances of more than 300 passing yards during Cignetti's two years in charge of the offense and after just one game of Bell, they're a third of the way there.
Holstein hails from Zachary, La. and came out of high school as a four-star in the Class of 2023, committing to Alabama. He transferred to Pitt following the season, working in the spring and fighting for playing time in fall camp.
Holstein won the starting battle this week against redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, who started the final two games of 2023 and was the starter coming out of spring camp. He learned of the decision two days prior to the game and it felt like a dream come true to him, right then and there.
"It was a surreal moment," Holstein said. "Just a childhood dream to play college football. You know, be a starter in college football. So when I got that news like coach Duzz said, I shed a tear. Thinking about all the people that helped me out along the way. Parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches just people that have helped me out and believed in me since day one. Finally feel like I made them proud and everything. It was a surreal moment it was awesome."
Holstein dealt with a hamstring injury in spring practices, but healed from it over the summer and finally got back to fully fit, allowing him to excel the way he did against Kent State.
"Just getting those reps," Holstein said. "In spring I had the hamstring injury, I was getting those reps but I wasn’t getting fully into those reps at full speed. January, spring, fall camp, just getting those reps the more reps that I got the more comfortable I was out there. These past couple weeks have been the most comfortable for me."
One person that had praise for Holstein's performance was Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. He liked what he saw overall and that they'll try to improve on his game going forward to make it even better.
"...Eli played really good, I think," Narduzzi said. "I was really happy with where he was. He had the one interception, kind of threw it off his heels, I think. We'll go back and look at what he did there. But overall, he got the ball out of his hands when he needed to. I think one series, we gave up two sacks in a row, which is disappointing. See if he needed to get rid of it or we had a protection problem. I think the corner came one time. Overall, 30 of 40 for, what, 300-plus yards, I would say he looked pretty darn good."
Holstein and will try to lead Pitt to a victory next weekend, as they travel to take on Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on Sept. 7.
