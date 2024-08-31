Watch: Pitt Kicks Off Season With Punt Return TD
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw their first punt return of the season go for a touchdown in the season opener vs. Kent State
After an opening drive touchdown by the offense and third and out by the defense, Western Carolina transfer junior running back Desmond Reid returned a 78-yard punt return to the endzone for a Pitt touchdown.
Reid took a bouncing punt but did not call a fair catch and it looked like the Kent State special teams got him. Instead, he managed to escape the initial defense using a crafty spin move and followed a convoy of blockers down the right sideline 78-yards into the endzone to extend Pitt's lead to 14-0 with 10:15 left in the first quarter.
This was Pitt's first punt return for a touchdown since former cornerback MJ Devonshire's punt return against Rhode Island in September 2022.
Reid excelled with Bell at Western Carolina in the FCS the past two seasons, with 250 carries for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns and 42 catches for 495 yards and on touchdown in 18 games.
He rushed 119 times for 826 yards and four touchdowns, while making 21 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown in 10 games as true freshman in 2022. He increased his production this past season as a sophomore, with 131 carries for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 21 catches for 283 yards in just eight games.
Reid's best games last season came when he rushed 18 times for 167 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over The Citadel and then posting a career-high 211 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in a win over Chatanooga the following week.
In addition to punt return duties, Reid is the team's starting running back following the program announcing that senior running back Rodney Hammond is ineligible for the 2024 season.
Reid is back with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who he excelled with at Western Carolina, in his fast paced, up-tempo offense, that will serve as a massive change for Pitt, who worked in an NFL, pro-style offense the past two seasons.
