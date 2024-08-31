Pitt Beats Kent State Behind Hot Start From QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers ushered in a new era under offensive coordinator Kade Bell and redshirt freshman quarterabck Eli Holstein, resulting in a 55-24 win over Kent State in the season opener.
The Panthers (1-0) win their fifth straight season opener, defeating Wofford in 2023, West Virginia in 2022, UMass in 2021 and Austin Peay in 2020.
Alabama transfer/redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who won the starting spot over redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, led Pitt down the field for a touchdown on his first drive.
He completed all six passes for 90 yards, highlighted with a 46-yards pass to sophomore wide reicever Kenny Johnson near the goal line, and after a holding penalty, completed an 11-yard pass to senior wide reicever Konata Mumpfield for a touchdown .
The Panthers forced a three-and-out from the Golden Flashes, leading to a punt.
Western Carolina transfer/junior running back Desmond Reid displayed his speed and quickness, returning the punt 78 yards for another touchdown. That punt return is the first for Pitt since former cornerback M.J. Devonshire had one against Rhode Island in Week 4 in 2022.
Kent State managed to get into Pitt territory on their next drive, but faced a fourth down and seven at the 37-yard line.
Instead of punting or kicking a field goal, they chose to go for it, which worked in their favor, as junior quarterback Devin Kargman found graduate student wide reciever Luke Floriea over the middle and he ran in for a touchdown.
Both teams punted the following possessions, before Pitt went on a long drive, that went through the first quarter and into the second quarter.
The Panthers looked like they failed to convert a fourth down, as the Golden Flashes stopped Reid before the first down line.
The referees reviewed that play for targeting, which showed that Golden Flashes graduate student linebacker Khalib Johns leaned in with his helmet, which led to a first down and his disqualification.
Redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. would take advantage, scoring on a two-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 21-7 lead. That is Davis' first touchdown since he transferred from LSU following the end of the 2022 season.
Holstein continued to play well, leading another drive for a touchdown, with a seven-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., increasing the Pitt advantage to 28-7.
Mumpfield made a horrific mistake on a punt return, as he misjudged the ball and fumbled it, losing it out of his hands. West Virginia graduate transfer in cornerback Naim Muhammad picked up the fumble and ran it back for a touchdown, cutting into the deficit, 28-14.
Holstein and the Panthers moved down the field on the ensuing, with six straight completions. He did not finish the drive with a score, as junior safety Alex Branch cut off his end zone pass to Williams, intercepting it and returning it 60 yards to the Pitt 36-yard line.
The Panthers stood strong on defense, with senior defensive back Donovan McMillon picking off a pass from Kargman in the end zone, keeping a 14-point lead at halftime.
Kent State had their best drive of the game to start the second half, with 11 plays for 75 yards and 5:24 time of possession, capped off with Kargman completing a 29-yard pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Chrishon McCray in the end zone for a touchdown, cutting the Pitt lead to 28-21.
Pitt responded quickly, as Reid used his speed to run right through the middle, 46 yards for the score, making it 35-21.
The Golden Flashes pushed down the field on the ensuing drive, but the Panthers stopped them in the red zone, forcing them to settle for a field goal, 35-24.
Holstein continued to impress, completing 4-of-6 passes on the next drive, culminating in a 10-yard pass to Johnson in the corner of the end zone for his third touchdown pass of the game.
Redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls got his first field goal of the season, putting it through the uprights from 50 yards, making it a 45-24 lead. That field goal is the second longest of his career.
Holstein finished his day completing 29-of-39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
Yarnell came in with more than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and completed a six-yard pass to Williams for a touchdown, making it 52-24.
Sauls got his second field goal of the day from 39-yards, making it 55-24.
Pitt will travel to face Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry in their next game on Sept . 7, with kickoff set for noon.
