The Pitt Panthers lost their starting center against Kent State with an injury.

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost their starting center to an injury during their season opener against Kent State.

Redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper helped Pitt score on the opening drive of the second half, but came off the field injured following the celebration. Redshirt junior Terrence Moore came on the field in place of him at center.

Cooper eventually came back to play in the fourth quarter, meaning this injury isn't too serious going forward.

Cooper played three seasons at NC State from 2021-23 before transferring to Pitt. He played in 14 games with five starts, including three starts at left guard and two starts at center, with his starts all coming in the 2023 season.

He won the starting battle at center during fall camp over Moore, who started nine games at center for the Panthers last season.

The center is an important position for offensive coordinator Kade Bell's off, as they run a quick, fast paced, up-tempo spread offense that requires the center to make rapid decisions throughout the game.

The rest of the Pitt starting offensive line is redshirt senior Branson Taylor at left tackle, sixth year Ryan Jacoby at left guard, sophomore BJ Williams at right guard and redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer at right tackle.

The back-up offensive linemen for the Panthers is redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. at left tackle, sixth. year Jason Collier Jr. at left guard, redshirt freshman Ryan Caretta at right guard and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery at right tackle.

