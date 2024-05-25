Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt DB Signs With Pro Team

Former Pitt Panthers safety Paris Ford has gotten a new professional football opportunity.

Stephen Thompson

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Paris Ford (12) celebrates a defensive stop against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 16-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers safety Paris Ford has is keeping his professional football career alive despite not being picked up by a UFL squad.

Ford, who starred for three seasons at Pitt during his college career, has signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Arena Football League, the team announced this week. Ford was one of multiple signings the team made this weekend, but financial details of his contract were not disclosed.

Ford was a star on the field for the Panthers during his time in school. He arrived as a four-star recruit, one of the highest-rated to ever commit to a Pat Narduzzi-coached team. Midway through his second standout year as a starter, he declared for the NFL Draft. Ford went undrafted but signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He was released from the Rams and spent a pair of successful years with the New Jersey Generals of the XFL before that league merged with the USFL and became the UFL.

Published
Stephen Thompson

