Former Pitt DB Signs With Pro Team
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers safety Paris Ford has is keeping his professional football career alive despite not being picked up by a UFL squad.
Ford, who starred for three seasons at Pitt during his college career, has signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Arena Football League, the team announced this week. Ford was one of multiple signings the team made this weekend, but financial details of his contract were not disclosed.
Ford was a star on the field for the Panthers during his time in school. He arrived as a four-star recruit, one of the highest-rated to ever commit to a Pat Narduzzi-coached team. Midway through his second standout year as a starter, he declared for the NFL Draft. Ford went undrafted but signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He was released from the Rams and spent a pair of successful years with the New Jersey Generals of the XFL before that league merged with the USFL and became the UFL.
