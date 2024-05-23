Pitt Star Receives National Praise

Remember the name of @Pitt_FB TE Gavin Bartholomew.



Just look at how athletic @GavinBartholom6 is getting down seam and playing the ball in this clip.



Stats lie all the time and his 18 catches last year is 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨𝙡𝙮 misleading. @seniorbowl expects a big year. Dude has… pic.twitter.com/NfZvrRsNFK