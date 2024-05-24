Pitt's Kenny Pickett Impressing at Eagles OTAs
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is looking to revitalize his NFL career and his performance at the Philadelphia Eagles OTAs might prove he is doing that.
Ed Kracz for Eagles Today, the FanNation site for the Philadelphia Eagles, wrote about his performance this week and that he competed with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.
"The backup quarterback looked sharp, sharper than Jalen Hurts, to be honest," Kracz wrote. "Hurts was on the money on his first two seven-on-seven throws, hitting A.J. Brown on a quick inside slant then following up with a nice sideline throw about 15 yards downfield. Pickett, though, was consistently on target. The Eagles can win games with him if something happens to Hurts."
Pickett served as one of the best quarterbacks in Pitt history, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the best by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records and would earn himself a First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 20.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
The Steelers traded Pickett this offseason to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
Pickett will serve as a backup to Hurts, but still has a chance to prove himself, if Hurts underperforms or suffers an injury.
