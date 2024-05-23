Former Pitt G Joins Zoo Crew
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added guard Nelly Cummings to the Zoo Crew, as they look to compete for the Championship in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer.
Cummings will join the roster along with the likes of guard/forward Lamar Patterson (2009-14) and forwards Nike Sibande (2020-23) and Jamel Artis (2013-17). Guard Jamarius Burton (2021-23), who is supposed to play with the Zoo Crew, is now questionable due to suffering a recent injury.
He played high school basketball for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., up in nearby Beaver County. He earned All-State and All-WPIAL selections three times and averaged 30 points and five assists as a senior. His 2,411 points all-time ranks fifth in WPIAL history.
Cummings then joined Bowling Green as a member of the Class of 2017, but chose to transfer after playing in 30 games. He sat out the 2018-19 season and landed at Colgate, where he would spend the next four seasons.
He would average 30.2 minutes, 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.5% from the field, 36.9% from 3-point range and 81.3% from the foul line during his time as a Raider. He also started 78 of 79 games in those four seasons.
Cummings earned All-Patriot Second Team honors in the 2020-21 season and then All-Patriot First Team honors in the 2021-22 season. He also led Colgate to four Patriot League regular season titles, three Patriot League Conference Championships and three NCAA Tournament Appearances.
He transferred to Pitt for his fifth and final season of collegiate basketball in the 2022-23 season.
Along with transfers in Burton, Sibande, forward Blake Hinson and guard Greg Elliott, Cummings led Pitt to end a six-season drought and made the NCAA Tournament. They also made it to the Second Round, defeating Mississippi State in the First Four and then Iowa State in the First Round.
Cummings started all 36 games as Pitt accrued a 24-12 record in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 32.3 minutes, 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and a career-high 4.8 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.0% from the field 35.7% from behind the arc and a career-high 88.3% from the free-throw line.
Cummings' brother, Brandin Cummings, just finished off an incredible career at Lincoln Park himself and committed to Pitt as a part of the Class of 2024.
The Zoo Crew will play in the Pittsburgh Regional at the Petersen Events Center from July 20-24. Stars of Storrs (UConn), Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) and Best Virginia (West Virginia) will join the Zoo Crew, along with four other teams, to fight for the Championship and the $1 million cash prize.
The first game for the Zoo Crew is July 20 at 6 p.m., with tickets already on sale.
