Pitt's Bub Carrington Rises In Draft Prospects List
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington Jr. has just one month until the 2024 NBA Draft, where many draft experts see him going higher than originally expected.
Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which put him on the radar for a number of draft experts and scouts.
He ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches
Carrington showed off his shooting prowess throughout Monday's drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
Jonathan Givony of Draft Express praised Carrington for his size and that he liked his shooting at the NBA Draft Combine, but that he wants to see his speed increase. He also wrote that his workouts with individual NBA teams might work best to try and improve his draft stock.
He also put Carrington at No. 22 on his top 100 draft prospects, up from No. 25 in his last one.
"Carrington measured well in Chicago -- 6-foot-5 in shoes, 195 pounds and a 6-8 wingspan -- impressive numbers considering he won't turn 19 until July 21," Givony wrote. "He shot the ball well in drills, but left something to be desired at his slow-paced pro day. Carrington has NBA fans already late in the lottery thanks to his combination of size, shot-making prowess and passing creativity.
He has much to gain in competitive action in private workouts over the next few weeks, where he can try to show NBA teams he's more prepared to contribute than he's currently being given credit for."
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming to first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
