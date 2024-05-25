Pitt Star Climbing NBA Draft Board
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington Jr. is trending upwards after a great peformance at the NBA Draft Combine, leading to people to take notice.
Carrington ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches
He also showed off his shooting prowess throughout drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports ranked Carrington at No. 13 out of his top 30 prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The top 14 picks are included in the NBA Draft lottery, which doesn't use standings for the first 14 draft spots, but instead randomizes those spots.
That ranking places Carrington in the NBA Draft Lottery and he is also the highest ranked ACC player in Shaw's list.
Shaw liked his performance throughout the season and wrote that he was one of the best guards in the ACC towards the end of the season. He does wonder about his athleticism and whether that will impact him going forward, but loves his potential going forward and the mautrity he has for someone who has yet to turn 19 years old.
"Bub Carrington simply has the ability to play basketball...," Shaw wrote. "Carrington has the ability to play on the ball and he showed at the NBA Draft Combine that he has shooting touch. While he measured fine at the Combine, there are some athletic questions, with his burst and explosion. But Carrington brings a toughness. As he continues to grow as he adds strength, he is one of the youngest players in the draft, his game should continue to do the same. The mentality paired with the positional size and skill versatility are very intriguing long-term."
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming to first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
