Two Pitt Commits to Play in Big 33
PITTSBURGH -- The Big 33 game brings the best players from across Pennsylvania, who compete against another state in an all-star game format every summer before they head off to college.
Two Pitt Class of 2024 commits will star for Pennsylvania in the Big 33 game, which takes place on Saturday, May 26 in linebacker Cameron Lindsey and defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington. Team Pennsylvania will face off against Team Maryland at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Lindsey played for nearby Aliquippa High School in Beaver County and finished his career as one of the most successful players in school history. The team accrued a 52-3 record during his time there from 2020-23, and their three losses coming to eventual state champions.
The Quips also won three straight WPIAL Class 4A titles from 2021-23 and won two PIAA state titles in 2021 and 2023.
Lindsey served as the main man in the linebacker core for most of that success, surveying the middle of the field with great vision to stop pass plays, while also showing his strength when blitzing.
He made 118 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one interception, one sack and two touchdowns on defense, while also rushing 50 times for 363 yards and seven touchdowns and making six catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns as a senior last season.
Rivals ranked the 6-foot-2, 205 pound linebacker a four-star, No. 11 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 20 at linebacker in the Class of 2024.
Whittington also had a succesful high school career for himself at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, as he made the PIAA Class 5A state title game the past three seasons, defeating Peters Township this past season.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, he made 62 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, plus two fumble recoveries, as he dominated on the interior for the Panthers in their perfect, 15-0, 2023 season.
Whittington was the first commit for Pitt in the Class of 2024 and will serve as a important player going forward for the program on the defensive line.
Rivals ranked Whittington as a four-star, No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania, No. 16 defensive tackle and No. 244 in the country in the Class of 2024.
There a few more Pitt commits from Pennsylvania coming in the Class of 2024, including WPIAL recruits in Julian Dugger from Penn Hills and defensive end Ty Yuhas from Pittsburgh Central Catholic, as well as elsewhere in offensive linemen Adham Abouraya from Dowington East and Jiavanni Cooley from Erie Cathedral Prep, plus running back Juelz Goff from Central York.
Pitt also has one Class of 2024 commit from Maryland in offensive tackle Mason Lindsey from DeMatha Catholic, but he isn't playing in the Big 33 game.
