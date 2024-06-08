Former Pitt DE Picks New School
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost a number of players to the transfer portal this offseason, including one young defensive end who landed in the FCS.
Defensive end Antonio Camon announced his transfer to Florida A&M, an HBCU located in Tallahassee, Fla. on his Twitter.
Camon spent one season with the Panthers, seeing no game time and redshirting. He came into Pitt after playing high school football for Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa, Fla., making 53 tackles, 16 for loss, nine sacks and three quarterback hits as a senior in 2022. 247Sports ranked him the No. 73 edge rusher and No. 122 recruit from Florida in the Class of 2023, respectively.
He is one of five defensive players to transfer from the program following the end of spring practices, which includes fellow defensive end Dayon Hayes to Colorado, linebacker Solomon Deshields to Texas A&M and defensive backs in Jahvante Royal to New Mexico, plus walk-on Dante Caputo.
Camon is the second Pitt player to land at Florida A&M, as tight end Karter Johnson transferred there in February. Camon is also the fourth Pitt player to transfer to an FCS school, along with walk-on wide receiver Lorenzo Jenkins going to Bethune-Cookman, defensive back Stephon Hall to Youngstown State and Johnson.
The defensive ends that Pitt has include Kansas State transfer/fifth year Nate Matlack, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshmen Maverick Gracio and Clemson transfer David Ojiegbe, as well as freshmen Ty Yuhas, Zachary Crothers and Sincere Edwards.
Pitt also added two new transfer defensive linemen recently in Chief Borders from Nebraska and Anthony Johnson from Mississippi State.
