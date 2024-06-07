Pitt's Kenny Pickett Stars at Eagles OTAs
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is looking to revitalize his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason and his performances recently have impressed local media.
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer looked at how Pickett performed at the Eagles' Organized Team Activites (OTAs) and loved what he saw from the third-year signal caller.
"Quarterback Kenny Pickett and the second-unit offense had greater success in the red zone — or the Eagles’ second team defense fared worse — depending upon how it’s viewed.," McLane wrote. "Pickett’s first pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell was dropped (he’s had a few of those this camp). But he hooked up with Joseph Ngata in the back of the end zone when the receiver lost cornerback Kelee Ringo. He then lofted a pass to rookie receiver Ainias Smith, who made a nice grab, just before the back line.
"Pickett followed up his touchdown pass to Wilson with a couple of quickies to Smith and receiver Britain Covey. But it was his final pass in team drills that might have been the toss of the day. With cornerback Eli Ricks in man coverage against Ngata, Pickett threw a perfect back-shoulder pass that his receiver caught inside the pylon for a score.
"The last seven-on-seven period was competitive and involved just the second and third units. Pickett was 3-for-3 on his throws — to Ainias Smith and twice to running back Kendall Milton — but one of the completions was short of a first down and the offense led, 2-1."
This isn't the first time that Pickett received plaudits for his performance at Eagles OTAs, as he competed with starter Jalen Hurts at the end of May.
Pickett served as one of the best quarterbacks in Pitt history, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the best by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records and would earn himself a First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 20.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
The Steelers traded Pickett this offseason to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
Pickett will serve as a backup to Hurts, but still has a chance to prove himself, if Hurts underperforms or suffers an injury.
