Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their starting lineup vs. the Youngstown State Penguins of the FCS at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt Football Starting Lineup vs. North Carolina
Offense
Quarterback-Eli Holstein
Running Back-Desmond Reid
Wide Receiver-Kenny Johnson
Wide Receiver-Konata Mumpfield
Wide Receiver-Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Tight end-Gavin Bartholomew
Left Tackle-Branson Taylor
Left Guard-Jason Collier Jr
.Center-Lyndon Cooper
Right Guard-BJ Williams
Right Tackle-Ryan Baer
Defense
Defensive End-Nate Matlack
Defensive Tackle-Sean FitzSimmons
Defensive Tackle-Nakhi Johnson
Defensive End-Jimmy Scott
Star Linebacker-Kyle Louis
Mike Linebacker-Brandon George
Money Linebacker-Braylan Lovelace
Safety-Donovan McMillon
Safety-Javon McIntyre
Cornerback-Ryland Gandy
Cornerback-Rashad Battle
Special Teams
Longsnapper-Nilay Upadhyayula
Placekicker-Ben Sauls
Punter-Caleb Junko
Holder-Cam Guess
Junior running back Desmond Reid is back and ready to start after missing out against FCS opponent Youngstown State at home in Week 4.
Reid has 44 carries for 319 yards and a touchdown, while making 13 catches for 167 yards for three receiving touchdowns, plus a 78-yard punt return in the 55-24 season opener win vs. Western Carolina.
His best game came against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
He finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
Reid earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
The offensive line is back to full strength, as sixth year offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby replaced Jason Collier Jr. Jacoby didn't start in the 73-17 win over the Penguins on Sept. 21.
Sophomore Braylan Lovelace also returned to the starting lineup after missing out vs. Youngstown State, taking place of fellow sophomore Rasheem Biles at Money linebacker.
Redshirt sophomore Sean FitzSimmons also got the start, marking his first appearance of the 2024 season, as he missed the first four games of the season.
Defensive backs in redshirt junior Javon McIntyre and senior Donovan McMillon both started at safe for the Panthers. Senior Phillip O'Brien Jr. will not play in the first half after a targeting penatly he committed vs. the Penguins.
