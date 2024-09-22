Pitt's Veteran RB Stars in Youngstown Blow Out
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers got an unlikely boost from one of their veterans in their 73-17 blowout win vs. FCS opponent Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium.
In the Panthers final non-conference game of the season, Pat Narduzzi decided to sit starting RB Desmond Reid, who was banged up after the West Virginia game, and needed to be preserved as the Panthers head into ACC competition following their bye-week.
Sixth year Daniel Carter stepped up to the task and delivered an impressive performance against the Youngstown State Penguins, tallying a career high 109 rushing yards on only seven carries, good for 15.6 yards per carry. Carter also added a 13-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving him three total touchdowns on the day
His first touchdown came on a 24 yard rushing touchdown halfway through the first quarter, which served as the longest carry in his career. He would upend that achievement, by following it up with a 43-yard touchdown rush in the middle of the second quarter.
Carter is in his sixth year with the Pitt football program, and before the Youngstown State game had not had the opportunity to show his talents, only tallying 299 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns heading into the 2024 season.
He spoke about his patience in the Pitt program and how gratifiying his breakout game felt after the win.
"Definitely feels amazing" Carter said "I've been waiting 6 years now for this point...when I get the ball in my hands, make a play and take advantage"
Carter highlighted the work ethic and routine that he and redshirt junior Derrick Davis have embarked on during the offseason and in this season that made it easy to take over from Reid and patiently waiting for an opportunity like this all worth it.
"We were definitely ready" Carter said "Me and Derrick worked all off-season, every day two times a day, footwork, catching, going over stuff so we were prepared"
Carter's teammates and coaches also had praise for the senior's performance, including redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who was excited to see Carter perform well.
"DC's been a great leader on this team" Holstein said "He's been through the ups and downs, he stuck through it and has been putting in the hard work"
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi also had praise for the senior back, noting the latter's character and his hard work since joining the program in 2019.
"I'm happy for Daniel" Narduzzi said "He's selfless, he's been on our punt team for three years, for him to get the ball and make plays was a great thing"
Carter and the Pitt Panthers will look to continue their great performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels following their bye week on Oct. 5.
