Pitt Sets Historic Non-Conference Record
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football made history when they defeated Youngstown State 73-17 at Acrisure Stadium giving them their first undefeated non-conference season in program history.
The Panthers defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes, 55-24, at home in the season opener on Aug. 31. They then made comebacks in wins over Cincinnati on the road in the River City Rivalry, 28-27, on Sept. 7 and against rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home on Sept. 14.
Pitt joined the Big East in 1982 for basketball, which would played a role in them joining the conference in football in 1991, the inaugural season for football in the conference. The team previously played as an independent and would schedule different teams, much like Notre Dame does now.
Pitt has been close in recent seasons to achieving a perfect nonconference season but blew their chance to inferior teams. Most notably, in 2021, when Pitt went on to win the ACC Championship with Kenny Pickett under center. Pitt lost their chances of nabbing the elusive first undefeated non-conference by losing 44-41 to Western Michigan.
The loss to the Broncos wasn't Pickett's fault as he threw six touchdowns, committed one interception and earned 439 yards on offense (382 passing) (57 rushing) for the Panthers.
Pitt had an undefeated non-conference season in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that was one game where the Panthers beat FCS opponent Austin Peay 55-0 in the season opener. This truly marks Pitt's first full undefeated non-conference with a full slate of out-of-conference opponents.
Pitt went 3-1 during their non-conference in 2022, with Kedon Slovis at quarterback, with their lone loss coming against Tennessee in overtime.
Slovis went down with injury at the end of the first half vs. the Volunteers and backup quarterback Nick Patti finished the game for the Panthers, despite playing on a hobbled ankle for the majority of the second half and all of overtime.
Pitt almost achieved an undefeated non-conference in 2019 as well. Pitt defeated 2018 "national champs" UCF at home along with Deleware and Ohio, but had a crushing loss to rival Penn State in Beaver Stadium.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi decided to kick a field goal down seven points at the one-yard line rather than going for it on fourth down. Pitt kicker Alex Kessman would then miss his chip shot field goal and the Panthers lost by a score of 17-10.
Pitt Football Non-Conference Record All-Time
1991: 3-3 (Wins: West Virginia, Southern Miss, Minnesota. Losses: Notre Dame, East Carolina, PSU)
1992: 2-5 (Wins: Kent State, Minnesota. Losses: Maryland, Notre Dame, East Carolina, Louisville, Hawaii)
1993: 1-3 (Win: Southern Miss. Losses: Ohio State, Louisville, Notre Dame)
1994 1-3 (Win: Ohio. Losses: Texas, Ohio State, Louisville)
1995: 2-2 (Wins: Washington State, Eastern Michigan. Losses: Texas, Ohio State)
1996: 1-3 (Win: Kent State. Losses: Houston, Ohio State, Notre Dame)
1997: 2-2 (Wins: Southwestern Louisiana, Houston. Losses: Penn State, Notre Dame)
1998: 2-2 (Wins: Villanova, Akron. Losses: Penn State, North Carolina)
1999: 3-1 (Wins: Bowling Green, Kent State, Notre Dame. Loss: Penn State)
2000: 3-1 (Wins: Kent State, Bowling Green, Penn State. Loss: North Carolina)
2001: 2-2 (Wins: East Tennessee State, UAB. Losses: USF, Notre Dame)
2002: 3-1 (Wins: Ohio, UAB, Toledo. Loss: Texas A&M)
2003: 3-2 (Wins: Kent State, Ball State, Texas A&M. Losses: Toledo, Notre Dame)
2004: 4-1 (Wins: Ohio, Furman, Notre Dame, USF. Loss: Nebraska)
2005: 1-3 (Win: Youngstown State. Losses: Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ohio)
2006: 4-1 (WIns: Virginia, The Citadel, Toledo, UCF. Loss: Michigan State)
2007: 2-3 (Wins: Eastern Michigan, Grambling State. Losses: Michigan State, Virginia, Navy)
2008: 4-1 (Wins: Buffalo, Iowa, Navy, Notre Dame. Loss: Bowling Green)
2009: 4-1 (Wins: Youngstown State, Buffalo, Navy, Notre Dame. Loss: NC State)
2010: 2-2 (WIns: New Hampshire, FIU. Losses: Utah, FIU)
2011: 2-3 (Wins: Buffalo, Maine. Losses: Iowa, Notre Dame, Utah)
2012: 3-2 (Wins: Virginia Tech, Buffalo, Gardner Webb. Losses: Youngstown State, Notre Dame)
2013: 3-1 (Wins: New Mexico, Old Dominion, Notre Dame. Loss: Navy)
2014: 2-2 (Wins: Deleware, FIU. Losses: Iowa, Akron)
2015: 2-2 (Wins: Youngstown State, Akron. Losses: Iowa, Notre Dame)
2016: 3-1 (Wins: Villanova, Penn State, Marshall. Loss: Oklahoma State)
2017: 2-2 (Wins: Youngstown State, Rice. Losses: Penn State, Oklahoma State)
2018: 1-3 (Win: Albany. Losses: Penn State, UCF, Notre Dame)
2019: 3-1 (Wins: Ohio, UCF, Delaware. Loss: Penn State)
2020: 1-0 (Win: Austin Peay)
2021: 3-1 (Wins: UMass, Tennessee, New Hampshire. Loss: Western Michigan)
2022: 3-1 (Wins: West Virginia, Western Michigan, Rhode Island. Loss: Tennessee)
2023: 1-3 (Win: Wofford. Losses: Cincinnati, West Virginia, Notre Dame)
2024: 4-0 (Wins: Kent State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Youngstown State. Losses: None)
