Pitt Football Lands Three-Star 2025 DE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to add to their list of commitments in the Class of 2025 after their first weekend of official visist, as Julian "Juju" Anderson announced his commitment to the program.
Anderson played with First Academy in Orlando, Fla. but reclassified and transferred back to his home state to Blair Academy, a private boarding school in Blairstown, N.J. near the northwestern New Jersey-Pennsylvania border.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Anderson excelled at both wide receiver and defensive end last season. He had 51 catches for 778 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense, breaking the school record for career receiving yards, while making 42 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception on defense.
He held a number of offers, including rival West Virginia, ACC foes in Boston College, Duke and Syracuse, FBS offers in Appalachian State. Central Michigan, Navy, UConn and Western Kentucky, as well as FCS offers in Bryant, Lafayette, LIU, Presbyterian, Stetson, Stony Brook.
Anderson visited Florida Atlantic, Navy, Florida State for games last fall. Pitt is recruiting him for defensive end, where he'll serve as the next up-and-coming edge rusher.
He is one of five recruits in the Class of 2025 for the Panthers who committed after official visits this weekend, including tight end Max Hunt and athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner.
Anderson is the ninth known commit and 11th overall in the Class of 2025, along with Hunt and Turner. This includes quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers, who all made official visits to Pitt this past weekend, plus defensive back Elijah Dotson and offensive lineman Shep Turk.
