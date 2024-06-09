Pitt Football Adds 2025 Three-Star Florida ATH
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a great pipeline of talent from Florida and continued that as they added another commit from state in the Class of 2025 in athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner.
Turner plays for South Sumter High School in Wildwood, Fla. in the central part of the state, west of Orlando.
Standing at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Turner excelled on both sides of the ball last season, featuring at defensive back, running back and wide receiver.
He made 37 tackles (15 solo), five passes defended and three interceptions with two pick-sixes at cornerback, while rushing 50 times for 533 yards and eight touchdowns and catching 15 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
His speed is his best asset, as he runs the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. It allows him to break away from opponents quickly, either when he makes an intereception, or when he finds a hole or space as a running back and wide receiver.
Turner received offers from ACC foe Wake Forest, rival West Virginia, Nebraska and USF, Conference USA schools in Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky, MAC schools in Buffalo, Eastern Michigan and Toledo and FCS schools in Delaware, Duquense, East Tennessee State, Mercer and Western Carolina.
He is one of five recruits in the Class of 2025 for the Panthers who committed after official visits this weekend, including fellow Florida recruit in tight end Max Hunt.
Turner is the eighth known commit and 11th overall in the Class of 2025, along with Hunt. This includes quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers, who all made official visits to Pitt this past weekend, plus defensive back Elijah Dotson and offensive lineman Shep Turk.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Damar Hamlin Hits Wild Buzzer Beater in Celebrity Game
- Pitt Lands 2025 Florida TE
- Pitt Women's Basketball Lands First 2025 Commit
- Former Pitt DE Picks New School
- Iconic Pitt Play Has Hilarious Backstory
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt