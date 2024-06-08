Pitt Lands 2025 Florida TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have landed another 2025 prospect during the busy recruiting month of June, landing a commitment from a Florida tight end this week following his official visit.
Max Hunt, a Tampa, Florida native and unrated tight end, announced on Twitter that he had committed to Pitt after visiting the Steel City to meet with the Panthers coaching staff this weekend.
At 6'5 and 210 pounds, Hunt operated mostly as a big wide receiver at Plant High School in Tampa, hence the "athlete" label he gets from most recruiting analysts, but he figures to be a tight end at the college level.
Hunt held other offers from Georgia Tech, UAB, Middle Tennessee State, Indiana, West Virginia, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Buffalo and Memphis before he chose the Panthers.
The Panthers are beginning to build a robust 2025 recruiting class that now includes seven total commitments - Hunt plus offensive lineman Shep Turk, defensive back Elijah Dotson, running back Tony Kinsler, wide receiver Bryce Yates, quarterback Mason Heintschel and defensive end Trevor Sommers.
