Pitt's Damar Hamlin Hits Wild Buzzer Beater in Celebrity Game
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers and current Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin hosted the, "Damar Hamlin's Celebrity Game" Saturday night at nearby North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pa. featuring a number of great athletes.
Hamlin went viral during the game, as he hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team the 120-117 victory in front of a raucous crowd.
He brought the ball up the court and took the final possession for himself. He then faked that he was driving in and chose to hit the step-back 3-pointer. This not only created space for the game-winning shot, but sent his defender to the floor with an "ankle breaker."
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson took the videe of game-winning shot, which sent the fans wild, as well as Hamlin and his teammates.
Hamlin had a number of players that fans recognized on his team, including Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders, Pitt alums in Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd, center DeJuan Blair and Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, plus rapper Flavor Flav.
Pitt legend and former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald led the opposing team, which had players like former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, former Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde, Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone and Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
Hamlin stepped up for the Bills in 2022, with safety Micah Hyde out for most of the season. He recorded 91 tackles (63 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games, starting every game in the secondary from Week 3 onward.
In a Week 17 Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, Hamlin collapsed to the field after suffering a cardiac arrest. He made a comeback from an almost near death experience on the field and came back last season, playing a much smaller role last season.
He only played in five regular season games, making two tackles and attempted an unsuccesful fake punt in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round at home.
Hamlin made 275 tackles, 185 solo, 10 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 21 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his five seasons at Pitt from 2016-20. He earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2020 as a redshirt senior, as he made 66 tackles, 38 solo, 3.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended and two interceptions.
He also played for nearby Pittsburgh Central Catholic, helping the team to two WPIAL Class 4A Titles and a PIAA Class 4A Title in 2015. He joined Pitt as a four-star defensive back.
