Pitt Women's Basketball Lands First 2025 Commit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers spent a large portion of this offseason bolstering the women's basketball program with transfers, but now, they've turned their attention back to high school recruiting.
They landed their first commitment in the Class of 2025, in wing Macie Arzner, who announced her commitment to the program on Instagram.
"I wanna say thank you," Arzner wrote in her post. "Thank you to my coaches, my family, my teammates and my trainers who have helped me along this journey. Through the struggle the pain the tears the comeback and the successes these people have stuck by my side giving me unwavering support. Thank you. I have had this wild dream since I was 5 years old watching my big sis play the game she loved and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to fulfill it.
"With that being said I have decided to commit to the University of Pittsburgh. I knew from the second I got off the plane that is was where I belonged. The people are some of the most supporting hard working people I’ve ever had the opportunity of meeting and the culture they are creating is nothing like anything I’ve seen. Can’t wait for this next chapter. H2P baby💙💛"
Arzner plays for McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore. and had a healthy junior season, after dealing with injuries her freshman and sophomore seasons. She helped her team to a 23-4 record last season and to the Second Round of the OSAA (Oregon Scholastic Athletic Association) Playoffs.
Standing at 5-foot-11, Arzner plays like a wing. She shows no fear driving to the basket, but also loves to pull up from mid-range too. She is strong on defense and has great determination when it comes to grabbing rebounds.
Prospects Nation ranked her in their top 150 recruits in the Class of 2025 and that she is on the bubble of the top 60 as well.
Pitt head coach Tory Verdi is building the program heading into his second season at the helm. He has added five transfers this offseason, including guards in Brooklynn Miles and Amiya Jenkins from Kentucky and Mikayla Johnson from Colorado, plus forwards in MaKayla Elmore from Clemson and Khadija Faye from Texas. Serbian wing Jovana Spasovski also signed to the program to play next season, adding some international flair to the roster.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Iconic Pitt Play Has Hilarious Backstory
- Pitt Legend Named Candidate For Madden Cover
- Pitt's Kenny Pickett Stars at Eagles OTAs
- 'Baby Gronk' Claims Pitt Commitment
- Pitt Men's Soccer Signs Drexel Transfer Midfielder
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt